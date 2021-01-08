This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted their first Friday show today.

The pair are taking over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who will now only host half-terms and over the summer.

Opening Friday’s show, Alison and Dermot started off with a dance to Just The Two Of Us.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted This Morning on Friday (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison and Dermot say on This Morning?

Alison said: “Hello and welcome to your Friday This Morning!”

She went on to discuss her latest karaoke night on Instagram Live.

Alison said: “It was a show, everyone loved it. Everyone is begging for more! I did all the singing.”

Alison discussed her karaoke night (Credit: ITV)

She added: “Everyone was saying, ‘You should do this every week.'”

What did This Morning viewers say?

Meanwhile, viewers were divided over Alison and Dermot hosting the Friday slot.

One person said on Twitter: “Bring back Eamonn and Ruth.”

Another added: “Guess who’s not watching #ThisMorning today! Me! Just isn’t the same without Eamonn and Ruth!”

After that, a third wrote: “Oh dear managed to watch for two minutes. Sorry not the same dynamics as Ruth and Eamonn switching over to BBC.”

Others loved Alison and Dermot

Meanwhile, others loved having the pair on their screens.

One tweeted: “Alison and Dermot… YAY. If only Phil and Holly could leave for good!”

In addition, another gushed: “Loving Alison and Dermot on #thismorning already, so refreshing.”

Last month, viewers were left emotional when Ruth and Eamonn hosted their final Friday show.

Eamonn told viewers at the end of the show: “Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.

“We appreciate all the love that you’ve sent us today, we send it all back to you.”

An emotional Ruth added: “It’s been a tricky year for everybody, we hope we have helped you through it a little bit.

Ruth and Eamonn will no longer host Fridays (Credit: ITV)

“Thank you for all your support.”

Fans sad to see Ruth and Eamonn go

However, viewers were gutted to see them go as one said: “My life has no purpose now until February.

“I shall miss @RuthieeL & @EamonnHolmes so much, they’ve been the best part of working from home.”

In addition, another added: “Fridays won’t be the same without @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL on #ThisMorning.”

It came after ITV confirmed the husband and wife duo wouldn’t be hosting the Friday slot from January.

