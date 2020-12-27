This Morning star Alison Hammond reportedly initially turned down her promotion.

The presenter will be taking over Friday shows with Dermot O’Leary, replacing Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

However, according to reports, Alison was happy to remain in her role as an entertainment reporter.

Alison Hammond reportedly initially turned down her This Morning promotion (Credit: ITV)

A source told the Mail On Sunday: “Alison has been on This Morning for more than a decade and had never been offered this job before.

“Then Martin makes a big announcement that he wants a black presenter and she is wanted for the role.

Read more: This Morning on Christmas Day: Holly Willoughby reveals she wants another baby!

“ITV decided last year they wanted diversity on their programmes and then they decided to offer the presenting job to Alison. If you look up the dictionary definition of what tokenism means, then this is it.”

Dermot and Alison will host Fridays (Credit: ITV)

The insider added that Alison “was happy as she was” and interviewing big celebrities was “enough”.

A spokesperson for ITV and Alison said: “To suggest that Alison’s position on This Morning is a result of anything other than talent and popularity with viewers is completely untrue.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Alison for further comment.

Meanwhile, last month, ITV announced Dermot and Alison will replace Eamonn and Ruth on the show.

Eamonn and Ruth will now host half-terms and other holidays.

Ruth and Eamonn will no longer host Fridays on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn and Ruth say about Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replacing them on This Morning?

They said in a statement: “We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

“Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

Meanwhile, Alison added: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

Alison said it was a “huge privilege” to land a main hosting role on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.”

Read more: Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning: Alison Hammond sends message to pair after axing

Dermot added: “We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.”

Are you excited to see Dermot and Alison host This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.