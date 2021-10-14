This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have revealed they’re “buzzing” to take over the ITV show for October half-term.

The duo usually present Fridays on This Morning, but have earned themselves a nifty promotion.

Next week, they’ll be filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield while they enjoy a well-earned break.

Alison and Dermot are ‘buzzing’ to host This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning announces Alison and Dermot to host half-term week

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have covered for Phil and Holly in the past.

And one look on Twitter shows that This Morning viewers were fully expecting to see them back next week.

Eamonn and Ruth won’t be hosting over half-term next week (Credit: ITV)

However, Alison and Dermot will be gracing our screens all week.

So are they getting their sleep in before their five-day week?

Dermot’s not, and says he won’t be tired fronting the show Monday to Friday because he’s got a 15-month-old toddler at home.

“He’s the alarm clock,” Dermot said of son Kaspar. “Although he has been very good recently.”

Alison added: “I’m buzzing for it.”

The pair have admitted ‘something clicked in the last four months’ (Credit: ITV)

ITV stars Alison and Dermot lift lid on their This Morning friendship

The duo, who started presenting Fridays at the start of this year, also opened up about the highlights of working together on the show.

Dermot said: “Getting to know her and getting to trust her – our friendship is definitely the highlight.

“It’s lovely how it’s been nurtured over time.”

He added: “I’ve found a sister and a friend, which is nice. Something has really clicked in the last four months.”

Alison agreed: “Yeah, it has. I also love the half an hour after the show where we can eat the food. It’s like being in a restaurant with him.

“After the show, the lights go out and no one takes any notice of us and we’re there in our own little world!”

Dermot continued: “Our highlights are also things like: ‘That worked well last week.’

“I also like it when we’re talking about stuff that’s happening and you feel like you’re tapping in on the conversation with the country.”

Alison and Dermot will present This Morning daily between October 18 and 22 at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

