This Morning viewers have criticised the show over a beauty advent calendar segment.

Sarah Jossel appeared on Wednesday’s show (September 30) to reveal the best beauty advent calendars for Christmas this year.

However, viewers complained they were too expensive especially since people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Morning advent calendars
This Morning viewers divided over the advent calendar segment (Credit: ITV)

What did Sarah say on This Morning about the beauty advent calendar?

Sarah said: “Advent calendars, they’re not cheap. You’re not buying these off a whim because you like one product it in.

“You’re buying these because of the saving and you’re going to make use of loads of these products.”

The first advent calendar Sarah showed was the Net-a-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar priced at £240.

Host Phillip Schofield exclaimed: “Holy cow!”

This Morning advent calendars
One advent calendar cost £240 (Credit: ITV)

Sarah explained: “But it is £1,120 worth of products so you’re saving a massive £880.

“There is a skincare brand in there which one product costs over £200.”

The next calendar was slightly less pricey at £85 from Lookfantastic, which is worth £450.

Phil said: “I’m just thinking how you could do this… obviously these are pricey but if you said to all your friends and family, ‘I just want Christmas money this year.’

“Each one of them could have a day so therefore you can have that as your Christmas present.”

This Morning advent calendars
Sarah said you can save a lot of money with the calendars (Credit: ITV)

Sarah added: “Also I think if there’s a few things you don’t want, wrap them up and put them as stocking fillers.”

The star went on to show the next calendar from Cult Beauty, which costs £199 but includes products worth over £930.

Who the hell has £200 to spend on advent calendars?

She also revealed the company gives £15 from every sale to charity Beauty Banks, which is like a food bank for hygiene products.

What did This Morning viewers say?

Despite the incredible deals, viewers weren’t impressed with the expensive calendars.

One person said on Twitter: “Who the hell has £200 to spend on advent calendars?”

Another wrote: “The prices of these are ridiculous.”

A third added: “Stop with these BS sections @thismorning knowing the majority of us can’t afford these things!”

A fourth tweeted: “Bloody hell, who in their right mind is buying these advent calendars when so many have lost their jobs??

“If you have the money to buy these ‘extra’ gifts then you’re winning in life right now!!!”

Meanwhile, some others wanted to buy the calendars.

