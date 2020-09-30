This Morning host Holly Willoughby looked stunning as she fronted today’s show (September 30) in a gorgeous cornflower blue dress.

Holly revealed what she was wearing in her daily #HWstyle post ahead of the show.

Taking to Instagram, she posted: “Morning Wednesday… How are you today? See you on @thismorning at 10am. Dress by @ghostfashion.”

She accompanied her post with the blue love heart emoji – and followers were soon gushing about the dress.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous blue dress to front today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby looks far from blue on This Morning

“Love this colour,” said former Saturdays singer Mollie King.

“Thanks darlin’,” Holly replied.

Emma Bunton also commented on her pal’s post: “Beaut,” she said.

“Oh Holly you look stunning in this shade of cornflower blue,” said another. “It just looks perfect on you.”

Others agreed.

“Oh my goodness, this colour is stunning,” one fan said.

“What a gorgeous colour dress! Absolutely stunning! ” another exclaimed.

“Now that’s a frock!” declared one Holly fan.

Where can I buy the dress?

If you feel the same and want to steal Holly’s style, you can pick up the dress on the Ghost website.

It costs £149 and comes in sizes XXS to XL – or UK sizes 6 to 16.

Described on the website as “your new go-to dress for any formal occasion” the satin-back crepe dress has a panel at the waist to a fitted silhouette.

And it looked absolutely gorgeous on This Morning star Holly.

“Definitely one of my fave dresses!” another fan of Holly’s look commented.

“Lovely flattering dress,” said another.

Oh Holly you look stunning in this shade of cornflower blue.

“It looks great on you,” another declared.

“Bluetiful,” another quipped.

Holly in Wonderland

Another said Holly looked like a famous Disney character.

“You look like Alice,” they said.

Holly must’ve agreed, as she soon took to her Stories to post a picture of herself with an Alice in Wonderland filter.

In the picture, she is seen wearing a white apron, much like the character, who is pictured in the bottom of Holly’s shot.

Holly quipped that she looked like Alice in her blue dress (Credit: Instagram)

The dress most certainly made Holly stand out from the crowd and, unlike yesterday, there was no chance of her being mistaken for a guest.

Especially when said guest was a blow-up sex doll.

The funny encounter happened when Holly and Phil hosted a segment about the dolls and featured a blonde-haired doll called Bella.

Introducing the segment, Phil was seen chatting to Bella, as Holly asked if he’d replaced her.

She then declared: “A member of the crew, I won’t say who it was, came in this morning and thought it was me sat on the sofa. Shocking.”

Phil joked: “They did and they said: ‘My god did you have a rough night out last night?’”

