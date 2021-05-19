Jason Hughes on The Pact is a familiar face to many viewers thanks to being part of the This Life cast.

The tale of six twentysomething law graduates sharing a house in south London, This Life and its cast became a classic of its time.

Jason has gone on to star in the likes of Marcella and Midsomer Murders, but what about the rest of the cast?

Here’s where the This Life cast are now.

Andrew hit the big time with The Walking Dead (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Andrew Lincoln

The 47-year-old actor – who played Egg in the series – went on to Hollywood stardom.

Immediately after This Life he starred in Channel 4 series Teachers and then the film Four Weddings And A Funeral.

In 2010, he landed the lead role as Rick Grimes in hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, and starred in it for eight years and 103 episodes.

He’s currently preparing to make a Walking Dead comeback in the movie version of the TV series.

Andrew is married to Gael Anderson, and they have two children (Matilda and Arthur).

Jack Davenport starred in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies (Credit: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Jack Davenport

After This Life, Jack has enjoyed a string of hit TV series on both sides of the Atlantic.

From Ultraviolet and the comedy Coupling in the 2000s, to recent hits like The Good Wife and Deception.

Jack also hit the big time when he landed a role in the Pirates Of The Caribbean movies, alongside Johnny Depp.

Currently filming the British version of French Netflix hit, Call My Agent, Jack married Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez in 2010.

They have one daughter together.

Daniela has triumphed from adversity (Credit: YouTube)

Daniela Nardini

Playing fan-favourite Anna, Daniela’s post This Life career has been quiet.

She appeared in Waterloo Road in 2013, but high-profile roles have been few and far between.

Three years ago, Daniela found out she had breast cancer and had to undergo a mastectomy.

She also got divorced from her husband, Ivan, and they now share a teenage daughter.

After coming through a traumatic few years, 53-year-old Daniela is now training to be a councillor and also paints.

“Over the last five years or so, a lot of stuff has been hard and difficult,” she told The Sunday Post.

“Coming through the other side of it, I think, well, what could I do to use that in a positive way?

“I want to be of service or help people in some way.”

Milly (Amita Dhiri) in This Life (Credit: YouTube)

Amita Dhiri

Amita played Milly Nassim in This Life, and since the show she has appeared in a long list of popular shows, from Holby City to Silent Witness.

The 55-year-old mum-of-two is now married and the last time she appeared onscreen was 2013.

Ramon landed a role in EastEnders (Credit: Grant Buchanan / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Ramon Tikaram

The show’s heartthrob, Ramon has enjoyed a varied career after This Life.

He’s appeared in everything from Game Of Thrones and Stella, to Casualty and Brassic.

Ramon also starred in EastEnders – as Qadim Shah – from 2009-2012.

Most recently the separated dad-of-two starred in Batman spin-off series Pennyworth, and he’s currently filming the follow up to Fisherman’s Friends in Cornwall.