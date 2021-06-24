HBO’s new limited series The White Lotus is coming soon, but what is it about and who’s in the cast?

There are plenty of famous faces in the upcoming satire.

Here’s everything you need to know!

The White Lotus drops on Sunday July 11 2021 (Credit: HBO)

The White Lotus on HBO – what’s it about?

The White Lotus is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort.

Without giving too much away, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise.

But… obviously it’s not REALLY paradise at all!

With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travellers.

The hotel’s cheerful employees aren’t at all what they seem, and nor is the idyllic locale itself.

The White Lotus cast – who stars in it?

Nashville and Dirty John actress Connie Britton stars in the new drama, as does Australian actor Murray Bartlett.

Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge also rocks up at the resort as a super-needy guest.

Baywatch’s Alexandra Daddario and Modern Family’s Steve Zahn also appear – she’s on her honeymoon when her mother-in-law turns up (ARGH!), while he convinces himself he’s got testicular cancer.

Other cast includes Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney.

Recurring guest stars include Molly Shannon (as the aforementioned nightmare mother-in-law), Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano and Lukas Gage.

The White Lotus casts includes Modern Family actor Steve Zahn (Credit: HBO)

Who wrote the HBO satire?

Most of you will recognise the writer Mike White, too.

As well as writing School of Rock – and other stuff including Nacho Libre – he starred in it as Ned Schneebly.

He said in a statement last year: “It’s beyond exciting to return to HBO with this project and such an incredible cast.

“I am very grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to think of as a second home.”

How can I watch it and when does it start?

Mike White’s satire debuts on Sunday July 11 2021 at 9pm on HBO.

HBO is not available in the UK as a broadcast channel.

However, UK viewers can access HBO shows through both Sky and NOW TV.

This is the same as HBO shows True Detective, Westworld, The Wire, The Sopranos, Friends, Game of Thrones and, more recently, the excellent Mare of Easttown.

The brilliant Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus (Credit: HBO)

How many parts is The White Lotus?

The White Lotus is a six-part limited series.

Each episode is one hour long.

We can tell you that the first episode is called New Day.

Scriptwriters called episode two Mysterious Monkeys, followed by episode three entitled Recentering.

Subsequent episodes are called The Lotus-Eaters, with the finale entitled Departures.

Where is The White Lotus filmed?

The series was filmed on the beautiful island of Maui.

Maui is an island in the Central Pacific, part of the Hawaiian archipelago.

The National Park has a volcano, waterfalls and 30 miles of beaches!

Take us there RIGHT NOW!

The White Lotus arrives on Sunday July 11 2021 at 9pm on HBO.

