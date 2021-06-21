With Euro 2020 is in full swing, and basically nothing else on TV, we’ve scoured the ITV3 schedule and ITV Hub to find some free treats.

There you’ll plenty of drama series to get stuck into during Euro 2020, so which ones are worthing checking out? Here’s everything you need to know…

The Durrells starring Keeley Hawes is a period treat (Credit: ITV)

What to watch on ITV3 and ITV Hub during Euro 2020

The Durrells (ITV Hub)

Starring Keeley Hawes, The Durrells is a delightful, sun-drenched period drama is perfect for the summer.

It tells the story of the Durrell family who is financially struggling in the mid-1930s, and decides to uproot themselves to the beautiful Mediterranean island of Corfu.

Mum Louisa, Larry, Leslie, Margo and animal obsessive Gerald all have to build new lives on the paradise island.

David Tennant is chilling as serial killer Dennis Nilsen (Credit: ITV)

Des (ITV Hub)

Starring David Tennant, this chilling series looks at the serial killer, Dennis Nilsen.

The serial killer killed up to 13 young men in north London in the early 1980s, and remains an enigmatic, scary figure.

The engrossing Des also stars the fab Daniel Mays as the policeman tasked with finding all his bodies, and Jason Watkins as a journalist who wants to write Nilsen’s biography.

Keeley Hawes stars in Finding Alice (Credit: ITV)

Finding Alice (ITV Hub)

Another Keeley Hawes hit, this aired very recently on ITV.

Keeley stars as Alice Dillon in Finding Alice, who’s about to move into a new house with husband Harry and daughter Charlotte.

However, things take a turn for the worst when Harry is discovered dead at the bottom of the stairs.

But what really happened to Harry, and how is Alice going to cope?

Foyle’s War was a huge hit in the 2000s (Credit: YouTube)

Foyle’s War (ITV3)

From 2002 to 2015, this period crime show was one of the biggest drama series in the country.

Starring Michael Kitchen, Foyle’s War is set in Hastings during World War II and introduces Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle.

Dealing with profiteering, black market shenanigans and even murder, Foyle is ably assisted in investigations by Samantha ‘Sam’ Stewart (Honeysuckle Weeks).

Sanditon is based on an unfinished Jane Austin novel (Credit: YouTube)

Sanditon (ITV3)

This lavish period drama caused a bit of hoo-ha when it was first shown on ITV in 2019 because it was based on an unfinished manuscript by the late, great Jane Austin.

Kris Marshall, Anne Reid, Jack Fox and Rose Williams star, and it tells the story of young Charlotte Heywood who comes to the seaside resort of Sanditon and immediately clashes with local entrepreneur Tom Parker and his younger brother, Sidney.

The mismatched duo have to solve crime in Bath (Credit: ITV)

McDonald & Dodds (ITV3)

Another relatively new addition to the ITV3 schedules, the fab Jason Watkins stars as the quiet and methodical DS Dodds.

He’s paired with Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia), who’s a hard-hitting Met detective new to Bath. Together the mismatched duo has to solve crimes in the beautiful city of Bath in Somerset.

Look out for a procession of famous guest stars, too!

Marti as grumpy Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin (ITV3)

Perfect Friday-night TV for those non-football fans, Doc Martin stars Martin Clunes as the titular doctor plying his trade in the quaint Cornish fishing village of Portwenn.

You should know the drill by now, but these slightly comic but always engrossing stories will be welcome fodder for those who want to avoid the sport.