Martin Clunes is pretty notorious for keeping his family life private, but TV viewers have had a glimpse of his daughter Emily – even if they didn’t know it!

The actor, 59, managed to bag his only child a role in Doc Martin!

Although Emily isn’t an actress, she once popped up in the ITV1 series.

Martin Clunes and cast in Doc Martin series nine (Credit: ITV1)

Was Martin Clunes’ daughter Emily in Doc Martin?

Yes! Martin Clunes’ daughter has appeared in an episode of the ITV drama series.

She had a small speaking role in episode eight of Doc Martin series four.

In the episode, she delivered the lines: “Are you okay Miss?”

Emily has not pursued a career in acting – not yet anyway!

How old is Martin Clunes’ daughter Emily Clunes and is she an actor?

She is currently 21 and studying at Hartpury University.

Hartpury is a provider of further and higher education which describes itself as specialising in the “agriculture, animal, equine, sport and veterinary nursing” sectors.

Basically, Emily is horse mad!

She is a groom and event horse rider, and competes in BENovice and BS115.

Martin Clunes’ daughter Emily – who is her mum?

Martin Clunes has been married to his second wife Philippa Braithwaite since 1997.

Most of you will probably know that she’s the producer of Doc Martin!

Martin and Philippa have one child called Emily.

She was born in 1998.

The family live in Beaminster, Dorset.

They live on a country estate, and own draft horses.

Martin was previously married to actress Lucy Aston, but they had no children together.

Will there be a new series of Doc Martin?

There will be a 10th and final series of Doc Martin.

In September last year, Martin Clunes said: “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

“When we launched the series in 2004, we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have.

“The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world.

“We are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

“However, after 16 years, we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye.

“We will be making the 10th and final series in 2021.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

Martin Clunes’ daughter Emily guest starred in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1/YouTube)

Will there be a Doc Martin spin-off?

Ian McNeice, who plays plumber Bert Large, has teased that there may still be life in the show.

He claims that show bosses would be “foolish” not consider a spin-off for his character.

He told Go Tours: “Oh definitely. I think we’d be foolish not to do something like that.

“If you look at shows that have been very successful, there’s always the possibility of a spin-off.

“Like Breaking Bad, Only Fools & Horses and Cheers…

“There are a lot of people who like the characters of Bert and Al, maybe there is a spin-off for them. It’s a hope!”

How did series nine of Doc Martin end?

Series nine ended on an explosive cliffhanger in November 2019.

Ever since, fans have been demanding answers in the form of more episodes.

Season nine ended with Dr Martin resigning from his post of GP.

Viewers saw the GP get through the final part of his General Medical Council scrutiny but things didn’t go smoothly…

Doc Martin is set to return to ITV1 in 2022. Fans can stream series one to nine on BritBox.

