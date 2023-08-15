Max George fights back tears as he thanks Ben Shephard for helping to fulfill Tom Parker wish

The Wanted frontman Max George had to fight back tears after winning Tipping Point: Lucky Stars and fulfilling his late bandmate’s last wish.

Max dedicated his win to bandmate and close friend Tom Parker. Tom died in March 2022 after living with brain cancer since 2020. Max faced off against Loose Women’s Linda Robson and Labour MP Jess Phillips to get to the final. And, he won £6,900 for his chosen charity.

Max (second right) and Tom (centre) were bandmates in The Wanted (Credit: Splash News)

He could have gone for the £20,000 jackpot. However, he chose to bank his winnings rather than risk them in a bid to bag the grand prize. And he told host Ben Shephard: “I am happy with that. That was the right decision.”

Max George on Tipping Point

Ben then asked him which charity he’d chosen to donate the winnings to. Max, beginning to appear emotional, said it was the Brain Tumour Charity.

Ben, I want to say thank you to you because I asked you a while ago if we could get Tom on the show, and that’s why I’m here today.

He explained: “My very, very close friend, Tom, passed away recently from a brain tumour, and they’re at the forefront of brain tumour research.”

Max became emotional when speaking to host Ben (Credit: ITV)

And fighting back tears, he added: “And also, Ben, I want to say thank you to you because I asked you a while ago if we could get Tom on the show, and that’s why I’m here today. So thanks to you. I’m really, really happy with that.”

Ben replied: “I’m really thrilled that you got to come and play in his memory. I remember what a great guy he was, and he loved the show, so I am chuffed to bits you could be here for him.”

Paying tribute to Tom

Back in March, Max shared an emotional Instagram post. He paid tribute to Tom on the first anniversary of his death with the caption: “One year without you. A lifetime in my heart.”

In the video, he sent his condolences to Tom’s widow Kelsey and their children. He admitted that the loss of Tom hadn’t got any easier over the year.

He said: “The one thing that probably gets me the most, and it actually [bleep]ing annoys me, is that I think about him more now than I did when he was here.

“Time doesn’t replace people who are your best friends or who have your heart so never get too comfortable.”

