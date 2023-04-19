The Wanted star Max George has shared details of one of his last conversations with his bandmate Tom Parker.

Tom tragically died in March last year after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour. And tonight on Scared of the Dark (April 19), Max will be seen weeping as he opens up about the loss of the bandmate he describes as his “best friend”.

Tom Parker died last March (Credit: ITV)

Max George on loss of Tom Parker

Appearing on the Channel 4 show tonight, Max breaks down when discussing the late Tom. In a preview clip, Max said: “His second [child] was due a week after he got diagnosed. He had glioblastoma, which is an incurable brain cancer but it was at Stage 4 when they found it.

I thanked him for making my life so much better than what it ever could have been.

“I was shooting a movie and it was the last day of filing and my phone rang and it was Kelsey and I was like, oh that’s a nice surprise. But it, obviously, it wasn’t and I couldn’t really get my head around what she’d just told me and I don’t think I accepted that.”

Max then added: “But do you know what was lovely is that people from outside of our group and friends, even they chipped in to help. Ed Sheeran did as well. Yeah, that saved Tom’s life probably for like a year.”

Max George has shared one of the last things he told bandmate Tom Parker before his death (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t think I’ll ever be okay with it’

He is then seen revealing how he’s coped since losing Tom – and one of the last things he said to his pal. “How do you deal with it? There’s no cure for that so you just sort of learn to carry on with your life I guess. But deal with it, definitely not. I don’t think I’ll ever be okay with it, you know.

“One of the last things I said to him was… I thanked him for making my life so much better than what it ever could have been. You know, like that whole journey through being in the band. He was my best friend,” Max then added crying.

“[Bleep]. I just don’t want it to be like a burden or a thing with anyone else.”

Scared of the Dark airs across five night from Sunday 16 – Thursday April 20 at 9pm on Channel 4. The series concludes tomorrow night.

