The Voice 2021 finalists have been revealed!

ITV has confirmed the names of those the public have chosen to go through to the last round in this series of the hit singing competition.

Viewers this year have watched a raft of contestants compete across seven Blind rounds, two Battles and two Semi-Finals.

And now, fans of the show have had their say on who they want to see battle it out in the final.

The final of The Voice 2021 airs next weekend (Credit: ITV)

Who are The Voice 2021 finalists?

The finalists the public have chosen are Okulaja, Hannah Williams, Grace Holden and Craig Eddie.

Read more: The Voice UK: Wura quitting due to medical reasons leaves fans ‘gutted’

Brits had to chose their favourite act from each of the coaches.

Teenage star Okulaja will be competing in the final (Credit: ITV)

Okulaja, an 18-year-old student hailing from Kent, will be representing Team Will in the final.

Okulaja is an anti-bullying ambassador and wants to use his music to spread important messages to other young people.

Professional singer Hannah Williams will also be in the final (Credit: ITV)

For Tom Jones, viewers have chosen Hannah Williams.

Hannah is a 38-year-old mum from Winchester and already works as a full-time singer.

She’s even featured on a song by rap legend Jay Z. However, despite her past success, she thinks The Voice could well be her last chance to make it as a recording artist.

Grace, 18, wants to make her late mum proud (Credit: ITV)

For Olly Murs, meanwhile, viewers have picked 18-year-old Grace Holden.

Grace, a shop assistant, also works as a theatre school teacher.

She lives in Essex with her dad and two older brothers – and really hopes to make her late mum Sheila proud in the final.

It’s Scot Craig’s lifelong dream to become a successful musician (Credit: ITV)

Lastly, from Team Anne-Marie, viewers voted for Craig Eddie.

A 23-year-old musician from the Scottish town of Falkirk, Eddie has high hopes of fulfulling his lifelong dream of becoming a successful singer.

When is The Voice final and what can viewers expect?

The Voice UK finalists will compete in the studio at Elstree on Saturday (March 20).

Read more: Mel C joins The Voice Kids 2021: When is it back on our screens?

The four coaches will also take to the stage for the last episode of the series, when they will perform together.

Also in the final, the 2020 winner, Blessing Chitapa, will return to belt out her new single.

Will you be tuning in for The Voice final? Who do you think will win? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.