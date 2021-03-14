Wura departed The Voice UK this week and fans of the programme are despondent.

It was announced the 31-year-old had left the ITV singing competition due to medical reasons during last night’s (Saturday, March 13) show.

Wura has sadly left The Voice UK (Credit: The Voice UK YouTube)

Wura confirmed The Voice UK exit

She also confirmed she was out on Twitter and made it clear she was disappointed to go.

Read more: The Voice 2021: Sir Tom Jones in tears as he receives birthday message from Stevie Wonder

She tweeted: “Due to unforeseen circumstances I am no longer a part of The Voice UK 2021!

She was mentored by Sir Tom Jones (Credit: The Voice UK YouTube)

“I am so grateful to God for the journey so far and I completely trust His process with me.

“I want to thank @thevoiceuk team for going above and beyond to make sure I could even be a part of the show.”

Due to unforeseen circumstances I am no longer a part of the Voice Uk 2021! I am so grateful to God for the journey so far and I completely trust His process with me. I want to thank @thevoiceuk team for going above and beyond to make sure i could even be a part of the show💕 — Wura (@GoldAbimbola3) March 8, 2021

However, she did not confirm why she can no longer participate.

How fans reacted to Wura’s departure

Fans were left “gutted” at Wura’s dropping out, with many sending her well wishes on Twitter.

“Noooo I loved Wura,” howled one social media user.

“But I hope she is okay and well.”

Gutted for Wura.

“Omg Wura has left the competition. Love her voice,” exclaimed another viewer.

A third wrote: “Gutted for Wura, hope she returns next year. She was one of my favourites from this year.”

And a fourth echoed: “So very gutted not to hear Wura again.”

Read more: The Voice UK 2021: Katie Price hits out at coaches for failing to put through ‘amazing singers’

Wura, mentored by Sir Tom Jones, made it through the Blind Auditions singing Strange by Celeste.

Sir Tom described that performance as “wonderful”.

“I’m so glad that I turned,” he remarked at the time.

Sir Tom also hailed Wura during last night’s show as host Emma Willis mentioned the exit.

“It’s a shame because she had the most unique voice on this show,” Sir Tom reflected.

Jake O’Neill was brought back onto the show (Credit: The Voice UK YouTube)

Wura was replaced in Sir Tom’s team by Jake O’Neill, who she preciously defeated in the battle round.

“It was a tight battle anyway so I’m glad he’s getting a second chance,” remarked Sir Tom.

An enthusiastic Jake commented: “After being out following the battles I definitely think I’ve got something to prove.”

However, Jake was knocked out of the series for a second time after Sir Tom picked Hannah for the finals.

– The Voice airs on ITV on Saturdays at 8.30pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.