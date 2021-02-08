The Voice Kids 2021 will see Mel C join the coaches’ panel for the new series.

The Spice Girl superstar, 47, will take over from Paloma Faith on the show, who is set to give birth to her second child.

But when is the series back in 2021?

Mel will spice things up on The Voice Kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Mel C say about joining The Voice Kids?

Mel says of the appointment: “I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year.

“I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!”

Mel joins existing coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Will.i.am.

Head judge Will sent a special message to his new coaching colleague.

He said: “I’m looking forward to returning to my red chair and listening out for more kids with incredible voices.

“A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice. What do you think of the nickname Coach Spice?”

Will is delighted at the new appointment (Credit: ITV)

What did the other judges say?

More of Mel’s new judging pals chipped in.

Danny said: ”It’s great to be getting going on another series of The Voice Kids and I’m chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang.

“Every year when I think the talent can’t be topped I find myself blown away by the new up and coming kids.

I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it’s such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show.

“I’m looking forward to discovering some brand new little superstars, it’s also a mission of mine to catch up with Pixie’s winning streak.”

Elsewhere, Pixie said: “I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it’s such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more!”

Look out later in the year (Credit: ITV)

When will The Voice Kids return?

Traditionally, The Voice Kids airs during the festive season.

It hosts singers aged seven to 14, and ITV says this year will be no different.

The channel tells us that the series will return at Christmas, this time with Mel in tow.

