The Voice star Olly Murs makes shock alcohol confession and admits real reason he’s given up

The Voice coach Olly Murs has confessed the real reason he has given up alcohol.

Olly revealed he decided to give up booze a year ago and has now completed 365 days sober.

The star said he didn’t even celebrate with a glass of fizz when he got engaged to now-fiancée Amelia Tank.

Now he’s opened up on the reasons he’s abstaining, and how long he intends to keep it up.

The Voice star Olly Murs quits booze

In an interview with the Daily Mail earlier this week, Olly revealed that he’s off the sauce.

He insisted that he doesn’t have a “problem” with alcohol, instead saying that he loves to challenge himself.

And he’s done just that, completing an entire year without a touch of alcohol passing his lips.

I just think sometimes drinking can lead to bad [bleep] happening.

Olly revealed that he decided to give it up after he realised his behaviour while drunk could be a “bit mad”.

Olly said: “I’ve not been drinking for a year. I’ve done 365 days. Just a personal thing, I like little victories.

“I’m not someone who has ever struggled with drink, it was just something I felt like I wanted to for for a year and challenge myself. I just think sometimes drinking can lead to bad [bleep] happening.

“I don’t miss it at all. Only once when we got engaged I was devastated I couldn’t have a little tipple. Yeah it’s not because I’ve ever had problems with drink, it’s just sometimes I can be a bit mad.”

Wedding planning

With his wedding to Amelia coming up next year, The Voice star Olly admitted that he will celebrate his big day by breaking his booze ban, though.

Speaking about the wedding, he said he doesn’t want a “massive” celebration.

Instead he will limit the guest list to “just family and close friends”.

When it comes to stepping up to the mic at his wedding, Olly joked it could happen.

He quipped that after a “few drinks” he’ll be up there belting out Sweet Caroline!

The Voice UK is on Saturday (September 3) at 8pm on ITV.

