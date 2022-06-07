Olly Murs announces he’s engaged to girlfriend after romantic proposal

Olly Murs has announced he’s engaged to his girlfriend following a very romantic proposal.

The singer, 38, and his partner Amelia Tank shared the news today and fans appeared over the moon.

Olly shared a beautiful photo to Instagram showing himself and Amelia hugging on top of a cliff.

Olly Murs engaged

In the picture, Amelia is seen with her arms wrapped around Olly as the scenic location wows in the background.

Olly simply captioned the post with the date they got engaged alongside a ring emoji and Amelia’s name.

It seems the couple got engaged on June 4.

Olly announced his engagement to his partner Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple on their news.

One person said: “Ah lovely news, this. Congratulations and lots of love.”

Another commented: “Omg sooo happy for you both. Huge congratulations.

“You deserve all the happiness in the world Murs.”

In addition, a third added: “I think we all knew this was gonna happen! So happy for you both!”

Meanwhile, many of Olly’s celebrity pals also offered their congrats.

Olly confirmed his relationship with Amelia in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Marvin Humes wrote: “Amazing news mate! Congrats to you both.”

After that, Vicky Pattison said: “Omg guys!!!!! Yessss!!!!! Congratulations man.”

Aston Merrygold added: “Good lad! Congratulations both of you.”

“Awwwww amazing!! Congratulations to you both,” Michelle Keegan gushed.

Olly confirmed his relationship with bodybuilder Amelia back in 2019.

Who is Olly Murs’ girlfriend?

Amelia is a bodybuilder and the 2021 Pure Elite UK Pro Overall Female Winner, according to her Instagram.

She also shared the engagement news on her Instagram alongside a video of herself and Olly kissing on a beach.

Amelia said: “04.06.2022.”

Olly previously spoke about his relationship with Amelia as he told The Sun: “Amelia is the person I want for the rest of my life…

“Unless she gets rid of me!”

