Olly Murs forced to cancel summer shows as he undergoes major surgery

Olly Murs has undergone major knee surgery forcing him to cancel all his upcoming shows.

The singer posted a message to his fans on Instagram insisting he is “gutted” about the news.

He is in hospital recovering and is hoping to reschedule soon.

What surgery has Olly Murs had?

Olly revealed to his 3.7million followers that he had been trying to put off having the operation on his knee, but he was left with no choice.

Sharing an image of him in a hospital and on crutches, Olly said:

“I am gutted to have to write this message but unfortunately I’ve had to undergo major new knee surgery again this week.

“Been trying my best to avoid having it done but the op was needed and it went well.”

He continued: “I’m recovering in hospital but it means I’m having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab.”

Olly Murs apologises

Disappointed fans can get a refund, though.

“Refunds will all be available from your point of purchase,” Olly said.

“And please keep an eye out for any emails from your ticketing agent over the next few days.”

The Starstuck host continued: “I’m so bloody sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I’ll keep you all updated on how I’m getting on! Stay cheeky. Catch you soon.”

As well as singing Olly Murs hosts Starstruck (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

Friends and fans rushed to wish Olly a speedy recovery.

Marvin Humes of JLS wrote: “Speedy recovery, bro.”

Meanwhile, Jake Quickenden said: “Argh, mate, hope you’re okay.”

Others wrote: “Gutted for you,” and “Get well soon.”

Olly won’t be on red carpets any time soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Olly’s knee injury

Olly was first forced to undergo major surgery on his knee last summer after suffering an accident on stage.

A fragment of bone had somehow managed to become dislodged from his knee during his performance.

It caused him to limp through the rest of his show while he panicked about what had happened.

Following the operation, he told fans on Instagram: “I honestly thought the worst.

“I thought I had ruptured my ACL [one of the ligaments that help stabilise your knee joint] being honest. This is great news, it really is positive.

“So this is great news, it really is positive… I’m so sorry I look like a bag of [bleep] this morning but I just wanted to update you guys on what’s going on.”

Olly went on to perform his next show under two weeks later, however suffered another accident on stage when he got suncream in his eye!

This isn’t the first time that Olly has had problems with his legs.

He first damaged the ligament in his knee while he was playing semi-professional football more than 10 years ago.

In 2019, he had an operation that involved a metal plate being inserted into his knee.

However, things took a turn for the worse when doctors suspected that an infection had developed that was potentially fatal.

