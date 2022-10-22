Olly Murs, star of The Voice and X Factor, has previously opened up about his relationship with his twin brother.

Singer Olly, 38, appears on Ainsley’s World Cup Flavours – hosted by Ainsley Harriott – this weekend.

No doubt his family life will be a topic that interests many viewers. And while some may be surprised to discover Olly has a twin, they might be even more surprised to learn he doesn’t see his brother.

Olly previously opened up about the reasons why he isn’t in contact with Ben in The Sun.

Olly Murs is not in touch with his twin brother (Credit: YouTube)

The Voice star Olly Murs on brother Ben: ‘We haven’t spoken’

According to reports, the fallout between the two brother stems from Olly’s time on The X Factor.

It is claimed Olly missed Ben’s wedding in 2009 to perform in the show’s live semi-finals.

The rift between them was also hinted at in an episode of The Voice where Olly – pictured here with Ben – spoke about “reaching out” to relatives.

However, it seems Olly has been unable to do with Ben, and for a heartbreaking reason.

It seems Olly does not have way to contact his brother.

I don’t have a way to contact him and he doesn’t have contact with me.

Olly reportedly said to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “No, we haven’t spoken. It’s just the same.

“I would have [reached out to him over lockdown] but I don’t have an address for him.

“I don’t have a way to contact him and he doesn’t have contact with me.”

Olly Murs made his name on X Factor – but it seems to have affected his bond with his twin brother (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Our family was torn apart’

The sad circumstances between the brothers have reportedly seen Ben insist he has no plans to speak with Olly.

He is said to have taken his wife’s name following their wedding. And Ben reportedly branded his brother a “self-obsessed sell-out”.

He told the News of the World newspaper a year after his wedding: “Something was missing and that was Olly.

“It’s clear people like Simon Cowell are more important to him than me.

“He’s a self-absorbed sell-out. Our family was torn apart because of The X Factor.”

The interview also included quotes suggesting Ben would not want Olly to meet his children, if he had any.

Olly and his brother Ben are currently estranged (Credit: Press Gang News/Shutterstock)

Back in 2017, Olly indicated to The Sunday Times magazine that any problems between them pre-dated Ben’s wedding.

He said of their estrangement: “I don’t speak to my twin brother and that’s been extremely difficult.

“Long before X Factor there were problems between Ben and his girlfriend and our family.

“His wedding was his excuse for not having me in his life any more… I don’t think she ever liked us as a family.”

Ainsley’s World Cup Flavours airs on ITV on Saturday October 22 at 11.40am.

