Viewers of The Voice Kids have picked up on an annoying habit judge Will.i.am always makes.

The 46-year-old star is a veteran of the ITV talent show, and was in place on the judge’s panel as the new series started last night (Monday December 27).

But soon, viewers noticed something that he just keeps on doing.

Viewers noticed the habit (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Voice Kids last night and what did Will.i.am do?

Will.i.am took his place on the judge’s panel alongside Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and, making her debut on the show, Mel C.

And he was on hand to make some difficult decisions as he listened to another batch of talented kids.

However, as the episode went on and he didn’t turn for some.

When 14-year-old Ashling-Mae wowed with a Christmas song, Will elected not to press his button.

And afterwards he said: “I’m so upset I didn’t turn!”

He also said the same when he didn’t turn for 13-year-old Savannah.

Count and take a shot every time Will says he is upset he didn't turn throughout the blinds #thevoicekids #thevoicekidsuk — Patrick Mustard and 45 others (@PatrickMustard1) December 27, 2021

Does https://t.co/4HVvAypiBI just spend all his time saying he wish he turned?! 🤷‍♀️🥴😂#TheVoiceKids — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) December 27, 2021

Frigs me off right good and proper when they say to the kids “Oh you’re amazing, I wish I had turned around for you!” WELL YOU SHOULD HAVE DONE, THEN #TheVoiceKids — morgan (@MorganVAB) December 27, 2021

How did viewers react to Will’s ‘habit’?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to say they noticed this habit.

One said: “Count and take a shot every time Will says he is upset he didn’t turn throughout the blinds #thevoicekids #thevoicekidsuk.”

Another asked: “Does Will.I.Am just spend all his time saying he wish he turned?!”

A third added: “Frigs me off right good and proper when they say to the kids ‘Oh you’re amazing, I wish I had turned around for you!’

“WELL YOU SHOULD HAVE DONE, THEN #TheVoiceKids.”

Tommy in action on The Voice Kids (Credit: ITV)

What else happened last night?

Will’s habit wasn’t the only thing fans were vocal about last night.

Twelve-year-old Tommy wowed viewers at home with his performance and his incredible personality.

However, despite the youngster’s barnstorming performance, no judges turned for him.

Some viewers prolcaimed that he was “robbed”.