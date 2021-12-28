The Voice Kids fans have declared that contestant Tommy was robbed after none of the four judges turned around for the youngster.

The show returned for a new series last night (Monday December 27) and once again there was some serious young talent on show.

However, viewers were rooting for Tommy and were shocked when none of judges turned their chairs around.

Tommy in action on The Voice Kids (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Tommy on The Voice Kids last night?

Emma Willis returned as host, with judges will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Melanie C taking their place in the big seats for the blind auditions.

Soon, it was the turn of 12-year-old Tommy Featherstone to show off his singing skills.

Read more: The Voice Kids: Why Pixie Lott postponed her wedding

He said that he “just loves putting on a show” and he certainly did that.

However, despite belting out Holding Out For A Hero and leaving the judges in stitches thanks to his quick-witted banter, none of them turned their chairs around.

And that’s when social media kicked off.

Tommy was an original. But they didnt turn. They turn for predictable sound-a-likes. These judges are so narrow minded. #TheVoiceKids — PepperPot (@philm2244) December 27, 2021

Tommy was great, so funny and a great voice. He has agreat future in musical theatre. They turned for a tuneless rapper but not for him. #TheVoiceKids — PepperPot (@philm2244) December 27, 2021

tommy is such an icon #TheVoiceKids — beth ◟̽◞̽JADE DAY!! (@biminibonbeth) December 27, 2021

How did viewers react to Tommy’s snub?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to label Tommy an “icon” and claim that he was “robbed”.

One viewer exclaimed: “@thevoicekidsuk no turns for Tommy???!! HE WAS ROBBED #thevoice #thevoicekids #robbed #puretalent.”

Another said: “Tommy was an original. But they didn’t turn.

“They turn for predictable sound-a-likes. These judges are so narrow minded. #TheVoiceKids.”

A third added: “Tommy was great, so funny and a great voice.

“He has a great future in musical theatre. They turned for a tuneless rapper but not for him. #TheVoiceKids.”

Another echoed all the comments before them and declared that: “Tommy is such an icon #TheVoiceKids.”

Mel made her debut on the show last night (Credit: ITV)

New addition to the panel

Despite the furore over Tommy, there was one notable addition to The Voice Kids last night.

Spice Girl Melanie C made her debut as judge on the show last night.

Read more: Mel C joins The Voice Kids 2021: When is it back on our screens?

After the announcement, she said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year.

“I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!”