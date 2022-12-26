The Voice Kids star Ronan Keating has previously urged men to pay more attention to their health.

Boyzone singer Ronan, 45, lost his mum to breast cancer when she was just 51 – and he was only 20.

His family set up a charity in her name – the Marie Keating Foundation – following their mother’s passing.

It was founded to raise awareness of cancer and emphasise how important it is to detect cancer early.

‘Men need to get checked too’

Speaking with Metro in September of this year, Ronan noted how his family wanted to utilise their energy into doing something positive, rather than dwelling on their grief.

Asked about the legacy he envisages for the foundation, The One Show presenter also feels women are much braver in addressing symptoms than they may have been in years past.

And furthermore, he wishes men were more in tune with their health generally, too.

Ronan reflected at the time: “My mum came from a generation that was nervous to go to a doctor. But also, she didn’t want to take her bra off in the surgery to get her breasts checked. Like men still are today, they won’t go and get their testicles checked, it’s ridiculous, we’re childish and stupid.”

Ronan Keating on his own health

Dad-of-five Ronan, married to wife Storm, also believes his mum’s death has made him aware of his own health.

However, while he takes pride in paying attention and checking himself, he admits to being concerned about one aspect of his wellbeing.

Ronan went on: “I’m 45 years of age now, I probably do need to go and get an MOT and full check up. But I eat well, I don’t drink excessively, I live a pretty healthy lifestyle.

I try and look after my mental health but it does get the better of me at times.

“Stress is a very big part of my life and I do believe it brings on illness, so I do worry about that. Not a lot I can do about that. I try and look after my mental health but it does get the better of me at times.”

Ronan Keating has been married to wife Storm Keating since 2015 (Credit: BBC)

Ronan’s heartbreak

Earlier this year, Ronan marked the 24th anniversary of his mum’s passing with an Instagram tribute.

In a short video he hailed her as a “legend’ and “as cool as they come”.

“She never got to meet her grandchildren, she’s got so many incredible grandchildren,” Ronan told his fans.

“It’s heartbreaking that she never got to meet them. I wonder about the conversation I’d have with my mum today, about my children, about my life.

“So many things in the 24 years that I’ve been through and I’ve done that I’d love to share with mum.”

And once again, Ronan urged people to prioritise their health.

He went on: “One message would be pay attention to your bodies. Cancer is such a horrible disease and early detection is the best form of survival.

“Mum died from one of the most curable forms of cancer, which is heartbreaking.”

The Voice Kids begins on Boxing Day on ITV at 8.30pm. It continues the next night (December 27) at the same time. And The Voice Kids then concludes on Wednesday December 28 at 8pm, again on ITV.

