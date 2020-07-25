The Voice Kids: Kerry Katona breaks down as daughter Heidi nervously performs

Kerry Katona grew emotional as she watched her daughter Heidi audition on tonight's The Voice Kids (Saturday, July 25).

The 12-year-old said sweetly she was determined to try her best in front of the coaches before she stepped onto the stage of the ITV show.

The Voice Kids welcomed Kerry Katona and daughter Heidi (Credit: ITV)

Kerry , 39, was a bag of nerves as she watched her middle child with three of her other kids.

As the former I'm A Celeb queen's eyes welled up with tears, show host Emma Willis comforted her.

Will.i.am turned for Heidi almost straight away as she began singing, but then the nerves set in and her voice wavered.

Despite this she carried on and got two more turns, from Danny Jones and Paloma Faith.

Utterly overwhelmed by the experience, Heidi began to cry and the coaches all came to the stage to comfort her.

Heidi then revealed her mum was a pop star and Danny realised it was Kerry!

The hopeful then decided to work with Paloma, as her chuffed mum continued to sob.

Kerry Katona in Atomic Kitten

Mum of five Kerry of course first shot to fame as a singer with girl band Atomic Kitten.

Kerry Katona enjoyed pop stardom with Atomic Kitten (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Ahead of the show going out, Kerry messaged her fans alongside a pic of her and Heidi.

She wrote: "OMG we're so nervous."

A preview of Heidi's audition was shown on yesterday's Lorraine, hosted by Christine Lampard.

Kerry was watching along at home and urged her followers on Instagram to tune in.

"Omg please please make sure you all watch The Kids Voice tomorrow for my incredibly brave little girl," she wrote.

She did you proud, Kerry!

