Kerry Katona divides fans as she shows off weight loss in underwear

TV's Kerry Katona has showed off her incredible weight loss.

The mum-of-five posed in a purple and pink laced underwear set as she showcased her abs.

Kerry told her fans she has managed to drop some pounds thanks to Skinny Jab, a weight loss injection company.

Alongside the image, the star wrote: "I want to share my weight loss secret with you all.

"I haven’t been on the jab for 3 months plus and I have still maintained my weight.

"I’m feeling fabulous, the support from Caroline and her team have been amazing."

Kerry added: "They offer programmes for reaching your goal weight and tailor each programme to you.

"If you are struggling to lose weight, please get in touch with @SkinnyJab today, I can not recommend and thank them enough!"

Kerry Katona said she's feeling "fabulous" after her weight loss (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Even though fans were stunned by Kerry's weight loss, others urged her not to promote the injections.

What did fans say?

One person wrote: "These should not be being promoted, especially when young girls can see this! Dangerous."

Another commented: "You look amazing but please don’t promote this. There is no secrets to weight loss."

A third added: "Don't believe in all that! Exercise and eating healthy. Why do these people cheat."

Other people praised Kerry for how great she looked.

Some fans urged Kerry not to promote the weight loss programme (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: "You look amazing, go girl and it’s not easy!"

Another wrote: "Well done looking fab."

Kerry isn't the only celebrity who has credited Skinny Jab to helping them lose weight.

Gemma Collins also said she worked with the company to shed the pounds.

The injections claim to aid fat loss and an initial three-week plan costs £250, with repeat injections priced at £135 each.

Meanwhile, Kerry was recently praised for showing off her stretchmarks in unedited photos on Instagram.

The star wrote: "I’ll never have the body I had when I was 20 and that’s OK!

"You can see my stretchmarks, my extra pockets of skin but they tell a story.

"My tiger stripes are my babies autograph of where they once lived at my little pockets of fat is a sign of strength of where I’ve been to where I am.."

