Thursday 2nd July 2020
Kerry Katona fans say her daughter Lilly is her ‘double’ in new glam photos

She's so grown up!

By Rebecca Carter
TV's Kerry Katona has wowed her fans after sharing a photo of her grown-up daughter Lilly-Sue.

The mum-of-five posted the snap to Instagram on Wednesday (July 1).

The picture showed Lilly-Sue, 17, looking very glamorous in a nude dress.

Go give her a follow @lils.mc xxxx

In other images, shared to Lilly-Sue's Instagram account, the teenager posed in the dress as well as a red gown.

Kerry wrote: "Go give her a follow @lils.mc."

What did fans say?

Fans couldn't believe how grown up her daughter looked, with many saying she's Kerry's "double".

One person said: "Stunning , she is your double."

Kerry Katona with her two eldest kids, Lilly-Sue and Molly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: "Beautiful girl she's so grown up now," while a third added: "Your double!"

One commented: "Omg she’s stunning and so grown up!!! Beautiful."

Beautiful girl she's so grown up now.

Kerry shares Lilly-Sue and daughter Molly, 18, with her ex-husband Brian McFadden.

Meanwhile, she also has daughter Heidi, 13, and son Max, 12, with her ex Mark Croft.

Kerry has her youngest daughter, Dylan Jorge, with the now late George Kay.

Kerry's fans couldn't believe how grown up her daughter Lilly-Sue is (Credit: Andy Barnes / SplashNews.com)

The star was recently praised by fans for sharing unedited photos of herself showing her stretchmarks.

Kerry, 39, said she will "never have the body I had when I was 20" and "that's OK".

Photos included in the post showed Kerry wearing a crop top and underwear.

What did she say?

The star wrote: "I'll never have the body I had when I was 20 and that's ok!

"You can see my stretchmarks, my extra pockets of skin but they tell a story.

I’ll never have the body I had when I was 20 and that’s ok! You can see my Stretchmarks my extra pockets of skin but they tell a story my tiger stripes are my babies autograph of where they once lived at my little pockets of fat is a sign of strength of where I’ve been to where I am.. the past is the past.. learn from it, move on from it, grow from it! I am where I’m supposed to be and I am who I am supposed to be because of my past #strongmummy #Empoweringwomen don’t forget this Thursday I will be going live with @skinnyjab for all the Q&As... also can’t wait to go live with @mfitofficial so excited! Exercise saved my life! #bipolar #misjudged 🤛🏻🦵🙏💪🏼😘❤️

"My tiger stripes are my babies autograph of where they once lived at my little pockets of fat is a sign of strength of where I’ve been to where I am.."

She added: "The past is the past.. learn from it, move on from it, grow from it!

"I am where I’m supposed to be and I am who I am supposed to be because of my past #strongmummy #Empoweringwomen don’t forget this.

