Kerry Katona poses topless as she shows stretchmarks in unedited photos

Fans have praised Kerry Katona for sharing unedited photos embracing her stretchmarks.

The mum-of-five posted a string of snaps to Instagram as she empowered her followers to embrace their bodies.

Kerry, 39, said she will "never have the body I had when I was 20" and "that's OK".

Other photos included in the post showed Kerry wearing a crop top and underwear.

What did Kerry say?

The star wrote: "I’ll never have the body I had when I was 20 and that’s ok!

"You can see my stretchmarks, my extra pockets of skin but they tell a story.

"My tiger stripes are my babies autograph of where they once lived at my little pockets of fat is a sign of strength of where I’ve been to where I am.."

She added: "The past is the past.. learn from it, move on from it, grow from it!

"I am where I’m supposed to be and I am who I am supposed to be because of my past #strongmummy #Empoweringwomen don’t forget this.

"Exercise saved my life!"

Fans praised Kerry for her candid post.

One person commented: "Looking great Kerry, keep smashing it."

Another wrote: "Stretch marks are lines of loves. That’s what they are called in our house."

A third added: "You have transformed yourself. Brilliant effort. You look 20 years younger."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kerry slammed pregnancy rumours after she told fans she felt 'sick'.

Snuggled up to daughter Dylan Jorge, Kerry wrote on Instagram: "Already in our PJs having cuddles... still feeling really sick! Defo tummy bug!"

However, many fans began speculating the star may be expecting.

One asked the mum-of-five: "Or pregnant???"

Another said: "Oh Kerry, you're not expecting another bubba are you?"

Kerry recently shut down pregnancy rumours (Credit: ITV)

However, the star hit back and wrote: "Absolutely not!!!!!"

Kerry, who has been dating Ryan Mahoney for two years, has her eldest kids, daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with ex-husband Brian McFadden.

Meanwhile, she has son Maxwell and daughter Heidi with ex Mark Croft.

She has Dylan Jorge with the now late George Kay.

