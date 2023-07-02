The Voice Kids judges in tears as youngster dedicates emotional performance to grandad with Alzheimer’s

A youngster on The Voice Kids brought the judges to tears after she dedicated her emotional performance to her grandad with Alzheimer’s.

The hit ITV show returned for another series on Saturday night (July 1) with judges Pixie Lott, Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Ronan Keating back at the helm.

But one budding singer left the judges with tears in their eyes following an emotional performance of the hit smash Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

The Voice Kids returned for another series (Credit: ITV)

The Voice Kids judges emotional over Tiara-Leigh’s performance

Tiara-Leigh, 13, from Liverpool, was one of the youngsters showing off their amazing music skills last night.

It’s so important for me to sing in front of my grandad.

“My biggest fan is my grandad. He always cries when I sing, but he pretends not to,” Tiara said in a pre-performance interview. Meanwhile, her family gushed over their relationship, with her mum saying: “The love and the bond they have together is unbreakable, honestly. It’s lovely.”

She added: “Grandad is not well with his Alzheimer’s. The one thing we hope he never forgets is Tiara’s singing.” The youngster then said: “It’s so important for me to sing in front of my grandad, it’s like the most important thing in the world.”

Tiara put an emotional performance for her grandad (Credit: ITV)

The Voice kids star dedicates performance to grandad

Taking to The Voice Kids stage to sing her heart out, Tiara didn’t disappoint. The youngster put on an emotional performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow – with her grandad watching on.

With tears filling up in her eyes, pregnant Pixie Lott soon slammed the famous button – bagging Tiara a place on her team.

After the performance she was asked if she sang that song for anyone. To which she replied: “My grandad.” The crowd then cheered as the judges became emotional, with Pixie shouting over to her grandad: “Are you proud?” and her grandfather nodded.

Pixie managed to get the youngster on her team (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘sobbing’ at Tiara-Leigh

It wasn’t just the judges who couldn’t get enough of Tiara’s performance. Over on Twitter, viewers gushed over the 13-year-old singer.

“Absolutely SOBBING at the Liverpool girl and her grandad,” said one person. Another proclaimed: “SO glad someone turned @thevoicekidsuk for Tiara-Leigh. WOW! What a voice!”

“You could literally feel the emotion from Tiara-Leigh dedicating that performance to her grandad,” penned a third person. A fourth chimed in and wrote: “Wow I could literally feel the emotion from Tiara-Leigh dedicating that performance to her grandad.”

Read more: Emma Willis on fears over new series of Big Brother after ITV ‘replaced’ her as host

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.