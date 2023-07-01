TV

Emma Willis on fears over new series of Big Brother after ITV ‘replaced’ her as host

'It can’t ever be genuine and new any more'

By Réiltín Doherty
Former Big Brother host Emma Willis previouslyK opened up about her fears over the new series after ITV “replaced” her as the host of the show.

Emma hosted the groundbreaking reality show when it was on Channel 5 from 2013 until its cancellation in 2018. While Emma previously said she didn’t want to host the new ITV2 reboot, she did admit she’s not sure it’ll be the same as it was when the much-loved show started.

Emma Willis hosting Big Brother
Emma hosted Big Brother for five years (Credit: Cover Images)

Emma Willis on Big Brother reboot: ‘It can’t ever be genuine’

The new reboot will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, who Emma admitted she is “very happy” for. However, Emma told iNews back in September that she isn’t sure how the reboot will compare to the original series, which began in 2000 on Channel 4, hosted by Davina McCall.

It can’t ever be genuine and new any more.

Emma confessed she “really doesn’t know” if the reboot will be any good. She added: “I read that they’re going to take it back to how it was at the beginning, but it can’t ever be that. It was raw, it was captivating, it was genuine. There was nothing like it. It can’t ever be genuine and new any more.”

The Voice Kids presenter added that “part of her” wishes that Big Brother could’ve been gone longer. She thinks we all could’ve “really, really” wanted it with a longer wait.

Emma Willis hosting The Voice Kids
TV star Emma ‘doesn’t know’ if the Big Brother reboot will be any good (Credit: ITV)

Emma admits her ‘purpose right now’ is raising her kids

Emma has three children with her husband Matt – Isabelle, 13, Ace, 11 and Trixie, seven. But Emma ruled herself of returning to present Big Brother straight away, explaining she likes to “move forward”. Beyond appearing on Delivering Babies and The Voice, Emma says she’s not sure what’s next for her future.

The Voice presenter admitted: “Maybe my purpose right now is raising my kids. Making sure they are okay and happy and healthy.” She added that “what she needs” may come when they’re all grown up, but she knows she wants to keep presenting for a long time.

Read more: Emma Willis fiercely defends husband Matt as he’s branded ‘selfish’

The Voice Kids is on tonight (July 1) on ITV1 at 7.30pm.

