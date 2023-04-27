Emma Willis breaks her silence on ‘being replaced’ by ITV bosses

Emma Willis has broken her silence after being “replaced” on Big Brother by ITV bosses. ITV2 announced a reboot of Big Brother last year and finally confirmed AJ Odudu and Will Best would lead the series.

Emma presented Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother and the spin-off series Bit on the Side from 2013 until the show was cancelled by Channel 5 in 2018.

Now, the former host has broken her silence on the new hosts of the show…

Emma Willis won’t be hosting the Big Brother reboot (Credit: Cover Images)

Emma Willis ‘very happy’ with Big Brother news

It appears there’s no bad blood about Emma Willis being replaced on Big Brother, as she took to her Instagram with a post about the news. Emma shared her pal AJ’s post about the news alongside the caption: “This makes me very happy in every way.”

AJ shared the news in an Instagram post and wrote: “This is not a drill! I’m beyond excited to finally be able to say that, I am hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be more ecstatic to front such an iconic show. To do it alongside my amazing friend @iamwillbest is the icing on the cake. Get ready to be obsessed! Big Brother House, I’m coming to get you!”

Emma Willis previously ruled herself out of the running for hosting the Big Brother reboot. When the reboot was announced last year, Emma told the Radio Times: “I think with every new era of Big Brother, I think there should be a new host. I loved my time on the show, and I very much kind of said goodbye to it back then because we thought it was over. I think it’s right. It’s starting again, it’s got a new home – it should have a new host.”

Matt is joining Emma on Cooking With The Stars (Credit: Cover Images)

Emma and Matt’s new TV project

While Big Brother fans might miss seeing Emma on the show, fans can look forward to Emma and husband Matt’s new TV project.

Emma will return to host the third series of ITV’s Cooking With The Stars alongside Tom Allen. And her husband Matt Willis will join the show as a contestant this year!

The Catch actor Jason Watkins will also join the line-up this year alongside professional chef April Jackson. Peter Andre will also compete, teaming up with chef Rosemary Shrager. Other stars joining the third series of Cooking With The Stars include boxing legend Chris Eubank (partnered with Jack Stein), actress Joanna Page (partnered with Michael Caines MBE), Steps star Claire Richards (partnered with Tony Singh MBE) and Love Island star Indiyah Polack (partnered with Ellis Barrie).

