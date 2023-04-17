Emma Willis and husband Matt team up for new TV project

Lovebirds Matt and Emma Willis will be working together on screen for their new TV project Cooking with the Stars.

ITV has finally announced the long-awaited cast who will be taking part in the third series of cooking show. But while Emma will be returning to host the show, her husband Matt will also be joining her in the series as he joins the celebrity line-up.

Matt will be joining his wife Emma on her show Cooking With The Stars (Credit: Cover Images)

Matt and Emma Willis team up for Cooking with the Stars

ITV’s Cooking with the Stars will be returning for their third series this year. The culinary show pairs a line-up of celebrities with professional chefs in the hopes of transforming them from amateurs to experts.

Hosted by Tom Allen and Emma Willis, the series is set to see Emma’s husband Matt and a variety of other stars step foot in the kitchen. But only one contestant will come out of the show as Cooking with the Stars champion. So who will be in the cast of Cooking with the Stars this year?

The Catch actor Jason Watkins will be joining the line-up this year alongside professional chef April Jackson.

Joining Jason is popstar Peter Andre, who will be cooking with Rosemary Shrager. Peter has joined a variety of reality shows in the past including I’m A Celebrity but will he be crowned champion for this cooking series?

Corrie star Samia Longchambon will also be ditching the cobbles for the kitchen in this cooking series. The actress will be partnered with French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Busted star Matt Willis will also be joining his wife Emma in the series this year. Matt has been married to former Big Brother host Emma since 2008 and the pair have three children together.

But will she be his good luck charm or leave him distracted during the competition? The musician will be partnered with chef Shelina Permalloo.

Also in the cast is boxing legend Chris Eubank (partnered with Jack Stein), actress Joanna Page (partnered with Michael Caines MBE), Steps star Claire Richards (partnered with Tony Singh MBE) and Love Island star Indiyah Polack (partnered with Ellis Barrie).

Emma Willis will be returning as a host alongside Tom Allen on Cooking with the Stars (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebs will be ‘reaching boiling point’ on Cooking with the Stars

Talking about the brand new series, Emma said that the show is always a ‘highlight’. She claimed: “Filming Cooking with the Stars is always a highlight for me as not only do Tom and I have lots of fun but we also get to try some phenomenal food. We have a great cast this season, who will no doubt be feeling the pressure as they head into the kitchen. We’ve seen blood, sweat and tears on previous series and I’m sure this series will be no exception!”

Tom Allen also said: “A whole lot of great food, celebs reaching boiling point plus Emma Willis and me holding court- sounds like my dream party. I am so excited to be bringing back to your screens the glitziest competitive cooking show in the world!”

