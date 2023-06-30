Pixie Lott smiles on The One Show
Pregnant Pixie Lott stuns The One Show fans with her appearance as she reveals baby bump

Fans shared a lot of love for the star

By Réiltín Doherty

Pixie Lott, who is pregnant with her first child, stunned fans as she debuted her baby bump on The One Show yesterday (June 29).

The Voice Kids judge confirmed she was expecting a baby with her husband Oliver Cheshire on Instagram. They wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

In another post, Pixie showed off her sweet bump as fans flooded her with love.

Pixie Lott smiles on The One Show
Pixie Lott is pregnant with her first child (Credit: BBC)

Pixie Lott debuts baby bump on The One Show

Ahead of returning to The Voice Kids this Saturday (July 1), Pixie appeared on the show as Alex Jones asked her about her first pregnancy. Alex said: “We saw some lovely news on your Instagram, bambino on the way. How are you feeling, are you okay?”

I’m so excited. I’ve been lucky and feeling good.

Pixie replied: “I’m so excited. I’ve been lucky and feeling good. Not got the morning sickness and stuff like that so we’re just over the moon and so excited.” After appearing on the show, Pixie posted “Thank you for having me” on her Instagram where she showed off her baby bump.

Fans flooded Pixie with love as she showed off her baby bump.

One fan wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous! You’re glowing.” A second fan referred to Pixie’s hit Mama Do: “Stunning Mama Do.” Another commenter added: “You’re looking beautiful and so happy.”

Someone else agreed: “The most pretty mum ever!”

Pixie Lott smiles with husband Oliver Cheshire
Pixie is expecting her first baby with husband Oliver Cheshire (Credit: Cover Images)

Pixie wants to ‘keep working and keep having adventures’ with her first baby

In a personal essay for Vogue, Pixie revealed she is 28 weeks along and hopes to “keep working” after welcoming her baby. She wrote: “I have been thinking about balancing this new life with my career, which has been a priority for so long. Ideally, I’d love to bring the little bubba with me everywhere I go, and keep working and keep having adventures.”

Pixie Lott on The One Show
Pixie Lott looked blooming marvellous on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Pixie added she’s inspired by stars such as Rihanna who have continued to perform while pregnant. Although she acknowledged she might feel “different” after entering the newborn stage.

