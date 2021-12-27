The Voice Kids: Why Pixie Lott postponed her wedding

The Voice Kids star Pixie Lott has been together with fiancé Oliver Cheshire for over 10 years.

But they are yet to tie the knot.

However, with plans in place to get married this year, the couple decided to put their nuptials on hold.

But what was the reason?

What did The Voice Kids star Pixie Lott say about her wedding?

Earlier in 2021, Pixie, 30, appeared on the Gaby Roslin podcast and revealed the real reason behind the postponement.

“We’ve got big families, and so we want to wait until the rules are not in place where we can invite all the people that we want to,” she explained.

“Because obviously the rule changed to 15 people, and it’s not really going to be good for us because I’ve already got so many bridesmaids it goes over 15 anyway!

“So, we’ve got to wait.

“So hopefully soon, as soon as we get the green light, we’ve got the place we love, we’ve got loads of things decided, and then we can just go full steam ahead.”

When did Pixie and Ollie meet?

However, with much of the UK once again teetering on the brink of more restrictions, there’s no news on when the big day will happen.

But it seems Pixie is fine with waiting.

After all, she met 32-year-old model Oliver in 2010.

He finally proposed to her in 2016 on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

“I don’t want to rush it”

In 2019, Pixie appeared on Lorraine and explained why the two hadn’t tied the knot before then, despite being together for such a long time.

“Obviously I can’t wait to get married,” she said.

“We’ve been together for such a long time.”

She added: “I don’t want to rush it and we’re so busy.

“I don’t just want to wedge it in, so we are taking our sweet time.”

Let’s hope they can seal the deal soon.