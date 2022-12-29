The Voice Kids crowned its 2022 winner in Israella Chris after her powerful rendition of How Great Thou Art.

However, sadly not all viewers were thrilled by the final on Wednesday night (December 28).

In fact, many took to Twitter to accuse ITV of “ruining” this year’s series of The Voice Kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israella Chris ♥ (@israella.chris)

The Voice Kids 2022: Unfair advantage?

Some viewers took issue with the fact that Israella, 14, had performed with a small backing choir.

One said: “Backing singers? That’s cheating!”

Another agreed: “Doesn’t having a choir behind her give her an advantage the others didn’t have?”

A third chimed in: “Bit unfair she had a choir behind her, others just sang by themselves.”

Israella Chris won last night’s final of The Voice Kids 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

Thankfully not everyone was in a grump about the finale, with one fan tweeting: “She deserved this win! Isrealla had the strongest voice!”

Another simply said: “A star is born!”

ITV under fire

However, disgruntled viewers also took the opportunity to moan about the format of The Voice Kids.

Having pared back to a three-night run this season, some viewers felt they weren’t getting enough of the hit show.

One user commented: “Why is it only on for three nights? ITV you have ruined it same as everything else you touch. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”

Another said: “Only three episodes again?”

Ronan Keating joined the line-up for The Voice Kids this year (Credit: ITV)

The Voice Kids announces new champ

Meanwhile Israella has been basking in the glory of her win on The Voice Kids after impressing all of the judges on the show.

She even praised her coach Pixie Lott and told The Sun: “Pixie is so beautiful and pretty.

“I sang my final song and it was such a great experience, it was so fun.

“Pixie gave me lots of advice and the one that really stuck with me was to connect to the show emotionally.”

Well, she certainly did that!

Isrealla was crowned winner by host Emma Willis and she’s won a trip to the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Enjoy, Isrealla!

Read more: The Voice Kids host Emma Willis makes a shock confession about parenting!

What did you make of The Voice Kids this year? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.