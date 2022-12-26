The Voice Kids host Emma Willis has made a shocking confession about how she feels when it comes to spending time with her kids.

Emma is also the presenter of Cooking With The Stars.

She shares two daughters – Isabelle, 13, Trixie, six – and one son, 11-year-old Ace, with Busted star Matt Willis.

And while she loves spending time with them, there’s one thing that she just can’t stand…

Emma Willis fronts The Voice Kids (Credit: ITV)

The Voices Kids host Emma Willis on spending time with her children

Emma loves spending time with her kids, naturally. Apart from when it comes to baking!

In an interview with The Guardian over the summer, she made a shocking confession.

My mum brain kicks in and I think, this is what you’re meant to do with your kids, so I do it.

Emma said: “If my kids ask ‘can we bake?’ I think, I don’t want to, because I’ll be left doing it and you’ll [bleep] off and come back to lick the bowl at the end.”

The presenter then added: “Then my mum brain kicks in and I think, oh, this is what you’re meant to do with your kids. So I do it.”

Although she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off, Emma insists she isn’t good at baking.

Speaking to Channel 4, she said: “I kind of dabble with my kids and make cupcakes. I can do a sponge, but that’s my limit.

“A big sponge, whack a bit of cream and jam in it, put some icing sugar on the top to make it look pretty.”

Emma’s kids really want to audition for The Voice Kids

Emma has revealed that there is one thing Isabelle, Ace and Trixie would love to do and that’s audition for The Voice Kids.

However, sadly the trio aren’t allowed because Emma is the host.

Emma told Metro other press: “I have three kids that are all exactly the right age to audition for this show. They have been performing for as long as they could in the house, coming out of wardrobes, singing Let it Go. They’ve been brought up around that.

“We are very protective of them. We let them do certain things but we also want to make sure they’re measured. My kid is desperate to go up on that stage. She asks me every time The Voice Kids is on: ‘When can I go and audition?’

“And I’m like: ‘Well one you’re not allowed to because you’re my daughter, and two you’re not ready.’ And that’s my job as a parent to make sure they’re okay. But my other daughter, she’s very ready, she’s got a fantastic voice. But I will still decide when she’s ready to do that.”

The new series of The Voice’s spin-off show will return tonight (December 260.

Pop star Ronan Keating will join returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones in the famous red spinning chairs.

The Voice Kids starts on ITV1 tonight (December 26) at 8.30pm.

