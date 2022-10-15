Saturday Kitchen: Emma Willis’ appearance leaves fans all asking the same question

Emma Willis was the guest on Saturday Kitchen this morning and fans loved it!

They were most bowled over, however, by her appearance and begged her to let them know where her outfit was from.

Emma’s top had viewers swooning (Credit: BBC)

Emma Willis on Saturday Kitchen

Host Matt Tebbutt introduced Emma as the guest as he opened the show this morning (Saturday October 15).

She said she was delighted to be there and the cooking smells were amazing.

Viewers watching at home were thrilled to see her and especially loved her look.

Emma had her short hair styled into delicate waves and was wearing a fluffy pink, green and yellow wrap top that looked super-cosy!

“Great to see Emma on Saturday Kitchen! Where did you get your beautiful jumper from?” asked one

A second asked the same: “Where is Emma’s top from…need to buy one!”

“Ooh, please ask Emma Willis where she bought that divine cardigan,” said a third.

A fourth replied to them: “Was just thinking the same – where is it from?”

Sadly Emma has not let her followers know yet where she purchased the beautiful pink number.

Emma got her food heaven on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Food heaven or food hell

Emma was the person facing a choice between food heaven and food hell today.

Of her food heaven Emma said: “I love Indian food. I always pick the same thing so I’m not going to be disappointed.

“I have chicken pathia, with sag paneer and cauliflower bhaji, and anything else you want to throw my way.”

When Matt queried whether she had rice, she confessed: “I’m a 50/50 girl, so: chips and rice.”

Speaking about her food hell, she revealed: “Hell is anything out of the ocean for me. I’m not really a fish lover. The texture the flavour, it’s very strong.

“I blame my parents because they used to make us eat roe steaks when we were little. ”

When Matt told her roe was “nice”, she said: “Urgh!”

“I’m not keen on fish or beetroot.”

Matt then proceeded to tell her her food hell would be roast cod on top of lentils with diced root vegetables and topped with spiced pickled beetroot. Emma pulled a disgusted face at the thought!

Fortunately for The Voice UK host, the viewers voted for her to get her food heaven.

Matt served her a chicken pathia with a cauliflower bhaji.

As he worked, Emma told him: “I’m very impressed.

“It’s live telly, you’re cooking, you’re chatting, you’re listening, you’re reading, that’s a lot of skills to do in one go.”

“Some would say winging it!” joked Matt in response.

Emma attended the NTAs earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emma Willis on The Voice

Tonight sees the last blind auditions of the series on The Voice UK.

Then there is a new element added called The Callbacks. The coaches will take their teams of 10 down to three each.

The semi-finals and final will air after that.

Speaking of hosting the show, Emma revealed: “Now I’m used to it, but in the beginning it was very intimidating.

“Not just the scale of the show you’re doing, but also the fact that you’ve got will.i.am and Tom Jones. But they’re just all lovely.”

