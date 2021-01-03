The Voice returned for a new 2021 series last night (Saturday, January 2).

Alongside new judge Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones celebrated his 80th birthday.

And the legend had no idea that will.i.am and the crew had a little surprise for him.

Once he saw it, it wasn’t long until the iconic singer was in tears.

Tom got emotional during the message (Credit: ITV)

Why did Sir Tom get emotional on The Voice?

To begin, will.i.am asked Sir Tom about his influences throughout his career.

After listing some of the biggest names in musical history, he also mentioned legendary soul singer Stevie Wonder.

Will then asked Sir Tom to look at a screen, where Stevie, 70, appeared via video link.

Sitting in his garden, the singer then belted out a version of Sir Tom’s hit It’s Not Unusual.

Stevie sang for Tom (Credit: ITV)

The Voice: Stevie Wonder’s beautiful message for 2021 and beyond

Stevie also sent Sir Tom an emotional birthday message.

“I had the pleasure of not just meeting that person who sang that song but meeting a new friend. And I know that that friendship will last for a lifetime,” he said.

“So many wonderful moments we’ve shared.

I love you with my whole heart and I want you to promise me that you will do your best to give us another 80 years.

That’s when Sir Tom got emotional, saying that the message was “tremendous” and that he hoped to sing with his friend again one day.

What a moment

Sir stevie wonder

Sir Tom Jones

To icons

To legends

Wont be another two like it

Incredible moment #thevoice — Ricki (@Ricki56689015) January 3, 2021

Balling at Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder 😭😭😭😭 #TheVoice — Jacqueline Hughes (@_jacquelinehugh) January 2, 2021

Tom Jones crying over a birthday message from stevie wonder can we not pls I don’t wanna break my no crying streak 😭😭 #thevoice — 🎄Merry Titmas 🎄 (@123__Tee) January 2, 2021

How did viewers react to the two legends?

It wasn’t just Sir Tom who got emotional.

Viewers at home also shed a tear as the 2021 series of The Voice hit screens, and took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

“Tom Jones crying over a birthday message from Stevie Wonder… can we not please, I don’t wanna break my no-crying streak,” one person joked.

Another wrote: “What a moment. Sir Stevie Wonder. Sir Tom Jones. Two icons. Two legends. Won’t be another two like it. Incredible moment.”

Finally, a third said: “Bawling at Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder.”

