The best new TV shows are what’s needed in cold and dark January if you ask us.

Yes, with Christmas done and dusted, our attention turns to the New Year – and in particular, what we’ll be watching on the box!

While production on television shows halted back in the summer, when things did start back up, they did so with a vengeance.

And, as such, so many good shows are set to come our way this year – including the third series of Netflix smash You.

AC-12 makes a series six come back in “early 2021” and tops our must-see TV list (Credit: BBC)

What are the best new TV shows in January 2021?

Buckle up and prepare to get square eyes as there’s a lot to see.

With more channels than ever before there’s something to suit all tastes – from reality talent shows to bent cop dramas.

Yes, Line Of Duty series six is on it’s way and, while we haven’t yet been given an air date by the BBC, it will be shown in “early 2021”.

Brilliant. Can’t wait!

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar all reprise their roles as the cops running AC-12 for a sixth season.

And we cannot wait to tune in.

According to the BBC, this time they will face their “most enigmatic adversary” yet.

The bakers return to the tent

If you’re missing your Great British Bake Off fix, fear not.

Fresh from the Christmas Eve festive show, a New Year special airs on Channel 4 on January 3 at 7.45pm.

The Great New Year Bake Off will see a set of former bakers join Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood back in the tent for a festive competition.

Snacks at the ready – the show always makes us feel starving!

The Masked Singer returns with a host of new characters (Credit: ITV)

TV talent shows return

After a successful launch show on Boxing Day, Brits will be spending their Saturday nights guessing who’s behind the masks in the new series of The Masked Singer on ITV.

On the same channel, Emma Willis hosts series 10 of The Voice UK.

Anne-Marie takes over from Meghan Trainor when it returns on January 2 at 8.30pm.

A host of celebrities will also be lacing up their skates for the new series of Dancing On Ice when it returns to our screens.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, while the start date hasn’t yet been confirmed by ITV, it’s expected to launch very soon.

The new series of Breaking Dad does to our screens this January (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh returns with Barney

Bradley Walsh fans reacted with glee at the news that they’ll get not one but two Bradley fixes come January.

He’ll be seen in the new series of Breaking Dad alongside son Barney when the third series gets underway on ITV at 8pm on January 4.

“Brilliant. Can’t wait!” one series fan admitted on Twitter.

The Chase fans can catch him fronting the second series spin-off show Beat The Chasers at 9pm the previous day.

It’ll start airing on ITV on Sunday, January 3.

Bradders is also back in Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

What else is on the must-see TV list this January?

Ant and Dec fans can expect to see the boys on their screen in a Saturday Night Takeaway comedy caper.

Ant & Dec Present… Saturday Knight Takeaway airs on ITV on Saturday January 2 at 5.15pm.

It’ll see the boys on the hunt for a criminal mastermind who is kidnapping members of The Honoured, putting the country at risk.

Elsewhere, hospital drama fans can get their Casualty fix when it returns to BBC One on Saturday January 2 at 7.35pm.

Ant and Dec return for Saturday Knight Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

What’s on Netflix this New Year?

Over on Netflix, Karate Kid fans can’t wait for the third series of spin-off show Cobra Kai to air.

It’s scheduled to drop on January 8.

Another one to set your scheduler for is The Dig.

Dropping on Netflix on January 29, the new period drama is set just before WWII and sees a wealthy widow hiring an archaeologist to excavate her estate.

However, they stumble upon something that has the potential to change their lives forever.

It stars Lily James, Ralph Fiennes and Cary Mulligan and looks set to be a post-Christmas cracker.

Elsewhere, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary take over the This Morning Friday show from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

