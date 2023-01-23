The Vivienne of Dancing On Ice fame was at the centre of a “double standards” row last night (Sunday, January 22) as her risqué outfit sparked backlash.

The backlash comes after Love Island star Ekin-Su was slammed for wearing a sparkly leotard during the launch show last week.

The Vivienne made history last night (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne on Dancing On Ice

Last night saw The Vivienne make history.

The 30-year-old became the first drag queen to take part in the hit ITV show.

The Vivienne opened the show with a stunning performance to the tune of Strong Enough by Cher.

“To be fair our very own diva on ice, but I have to say we’ve had a few divas, but you’re our best skating diva,” Christopher Dean said.

“I love the strength you had out there, so solid.”

The Vivienne and her dance partner, Colin Grafton, picked up a score of 28.5, the second-highest of the night.

Ekin-Su’s outfit was slammed last week (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne in ‘double standards’ row

However, the drag queen’s outfit choice came under fire.

The Welsh star opted to wear a sparkly leotard for her performance.

However, Ekin-Su did the exact same thing last week and was slammed for it.

Viewers accused the show of “double standards” as they took to Twitter last night.

The double standards is insane!

“Now then….The Vivienne is wearing just as much as Ekin-Su last week. Will they be slated for that or praised??” one viewer tweeted.

“The double standards is insane! I think both did amazing and looked amazing! DOI do better!!” another wrote.

“People were moaning about Ekin’s outfit last week, Vivienne basically has the same on #DancingOnIce,” a third said.

Others were more positive about the star.

“The Vivienne on #DancingOnIce is everything and more!! Making history, with really great skating as well,” one viewer gushed.

John was the first celebrity to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on the show last night?

Elsewhere in yesterday’s show, the first elimination took place.

Ekin-Su was up against John Fashnu in the first skate-off of the series – and it was the Love Island star who emerged victorious.

Some fans were happy to see the back of John.

“Bye John! Good to see him go!” one viewer wrote.

“At least they made the right decision John needed to go,” another said.

However, some believe that the wrong person was eliminated.

“WTH! Ekin was rubbish can’t skate by herself! Don’t even like John but he skated better than Ekin-Su!” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Complaints pour in as viewers declare they’re ‘sick of it’

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 29 at 6:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.