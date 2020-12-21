The final episode of The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown is sure to delight viewers.

During the last three weeks, Dawn French has reprised her role as vicar Geraldine Granger for the first time in 12 years for a series of 10-minute episodes to mark lockdown.

But there’s only one question on fans’ lips: will there be a new, full series?

The mini-episodes have delighted viewers (Credit: BBC)

What did Geraldine say in The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown tonight?

Could there have been a clue at the end of tonight’s mini-episode episode about the future of the show?

At the end of bite-sized comedy morsel, Geraldine addressed parishioners and said: “It’s an honour to be part of your village. During this terrible tragedy, we’ve all learned that community is what really matters.

“So, we will prevail and I’ll be with you when we do.”

She continued: “I once thought I’d leave this village and become a bishop or Stormzy’s wife.

“But I’ve realised that’s just not going to happen.”

Geraldine seemed to give hope (Credit: BBC)

Geraldine finished her final, virtual sermon by saying: “Someone once said ‘families are a great opportunity to spend time with people you would otherwise do your best to avoid.’

Well, you’re my family now and you’re not getting rid of me. Ever.

The series ran from 1994 to 2008 and 27 episodes, and this final statement seemed to suggest that there may well be more Vicar Of Dibley on the way.

The Vicar Of Dibley (Credit: BBC One)

What did creator Richard Curtis say?

Speaking to The Express, creator Richard Curtis said he is now “semi-retired”.

“It’s interesting when you’re working at full pelt and you have an idea, it’s kind of a burden because you think, ‘Oh, I’m now going to have to write that.’,” he said.

“Whereas I had an idea for a whole new sitcom and it lives in my head but I don’t have to do any of the work, it’s great.”

“Once in a while when I’m walking around, I think of scenes and characters for it, but I don’t have to cast them or write them.”

That seems like bad news for fans, but the ending of the final lockdown episode at least gives some hope.

