ITV have given us something to get excited about until the end of lockdown – they’ve announced the ITV spring dramas… And there’s plenty to look forward to.

Even if we didn’t have to stay in, we probably still would!

TV heavyweights including John Simm, Katherine Kelly, Emily Watson, Noel Clarke and Brenda Blethyn all appear in the line-up.

Here’s our rundown of the best!

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Richie Campbell as DS Branson in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

ITV spring dramas: Grace starts Sunday March 14 2021

Two feature length films adapted from Peter James’ award winning novels – Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

John Simm plays titular hero DS Roy Grace, a hardworking police officer who has given his life to the job.

Brighton-based Roy doesn’t play things by the book and isn’t afraid of pushing boundaries – something that gets him into trouble.

Roy is haunted by the disappearance of his wife, Sandy, when Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson asks him for help with a case…

A successful property developer with everything to live for goes missing on his stag night.

Is this a case of a stag prank gone badly wrong? Or is this something more sinister?

Richie Campbell takes the role of DS Glenn Branson, while Rakie Ayola portrays ACC Vosper.

Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson plays Norman Pottings, and Laura Elphinstone is DS Bella Moy.

Endeavour creator Russell Lewis adapted the book for TV.

Noel Clarke stars in chilling thriller Viewpoint (Credit: ITV1)

Viewpoint on ITV1, start date TBC

Doctor Who star Noel Clarke stars in this gripping five-part drama.

It follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community.

The series explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect.

Noel plays surveillance detective DC Martin Young, who sets up his observation post in the home of single mum Zoe Sterling.

Her windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square – and provide a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher Gemma Hillman.

DC Young follows the movements of Gemma’s boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan.

Catherine Tyldesley, Bronagh Waugh and Phil Davis also star in the ITV drama.

The series is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window and German Cold War thriller The Lives of Others.

It’s based on an idea by Fleabag and Emmy award-winning director, Harry Bradbeer.

Katherine Kelly in Innocent (Credit: ITV1)

ITV spring dramas: Innocent – start date TBC

Following the critical acclaim of the first series starring Hermione Norris, comes this second series with a brand new cast and story.

The four-parter focuses on a scandal that rocks the small Cumbrian town of Keswick.

Schoolteacher Sally Wright is accused of killing her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When Matty is found brutally stabbed to death with a broken cider bottle, suspicion falls upon Sally.

She admits taking a special interest in the boy, while others suspect they were having an affair.

Katherine Kelly portrays Sally Wright who is fighting, against all odds, to prove her innocence.

Jamie Bamber plays Sally’s husband Sam.

Emily Watson as Dr Emma Robertson and Denise Gough as Connie Mortensen in Too Close (Credit: ITV1)

Too Close on ITV1, start date TBC

Anything with award-winning actress Emily Watson in it is a winner as far as we’re concerned.

The Chernobyl star appears opposite Denise Gough in this psychological mini-series.

It focuses on the compelling relationship between forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson and her subject Connie Mortensen.

Connie is a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing…

Dr Robertson is no push over, but she becomes dangerously close to Connie.

The criminal seems to have a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them.

Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents.

As Emma tries to uncover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s crime, it seems that her attempts to see justice done may destroy her instead…

Brenda Blethyn as Vera and Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy in Vera (Credit: ITV1)

ITV spring dramas: Vera on ITV1 – start date TBC

Brenda Blethyn returns to the role of DCI Vera Stanhope for series 11 of Vera.

The second series comprises of two feature-length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East.

The eleventh series opens when the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found dead.

DCI Vera Stanhope questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be beaten to death so viciously.

The mystery deepens when she discovers that the victim was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault.

Could these two crimes be connected?

Kenny Doughty returns as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, and Paul Kaye portrays pathologist Malcolm Donahue.

Guest stars include Lorraine Ashbourne, Mark Benton and Louis Emerick.

Coming soon to ITV: Currently in production

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe tells the extraordinary real life story of how John Darwin faked his own death to claim his life insurance.

The four-part drama shows how the conman came up with the hare-brained scheme to go missing whilst canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew in Cleveland in 2002.

The Ipcress File is a new adaptation of Len Deighton’s globally renowned book.

Joe Cole stars as Harry Palmer, Lucy Boynton as Jean and Tom Hollander as Dalby.

Stephen is a three-part sequel to the ground-breaking single film The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Sharlene Whyte will play Doreen Lawrence, whilst Steve Coogan is Clive Driscoll and Hugh Quarshie reprises his role from the original film as Neville Lawrence.

Angela Black is described as a Hitchcockian thriller, starring Joanne Froggatt, Michiel Huisman and Samuel Adewunmi.

It follows a woman who appears to be leading an idyllic life with a charismatic and hard-working husband and their two sons…

But underneath the face of charmed domesticity, she is the victim of domestic abuse.

Grace starts on Sunday March 14 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

