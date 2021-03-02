Season four of Unforgotten has attracted record viewing figures, ITV has confirmed.

The crime drama, which stars Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, began last Monday (February 22).

But after a week of consolidation on the channel’s catch-up service, ITV Hub, it has now broken records.

7 day consolidated figures: Unforgotten Ep 1 has added 2.3m viewers across the week taking the audience to 7.4m viewers, its most watched episode ever. Catch up here on ITV Hub – https://t.co/ztiQTKA9ug pic.twitter.com/IoZq1mDOhN — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) March 2, 2021

How has Unforgotten season four been doing?

The ITV Press Office let fans know the news.

It said: “7 day consolidated figures: Unforgotten Ep 1 has added 2.3m viewers across the week taking the audience to 7.4m viewers, its most-watched episode ever.”

The episode introduced a new cold case for Cassie and Sunny to investigate.

Read more: Unforgotten series four episode two: 8 burning questions after watching!

The headless (and armless) corpse of Matthew Walsh was found in a freezer in London.

Further investigation concluded that the victim was killed in 1990, and four suspects who knew Walsh were identified.

These four were all former police officers with episode two revealing that two of them were still serving.

Cassie and Sunny have attracted record viewing figures (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to the news?

It wasn’t long before happy fans took to Twitter to register their delight at the news.

One wrote: “Said it before, I’ll say it again, it’s great drama, amazingly acted! It has heart.

Loved the second ep, too. Heck I love all the series of #Unforgotten. Nicola and Sanjeev make a brilliant team!

Another said: “Loved the second ep, too. Heck I love all the series of #Unforgotten. Nicola and Sanjeev make a brilliant team!

Finally, a third commented: “This is fantastic news and more than well deserved.”

Definitely think that Liz’s mum knows something about Walsh’s death. There’s something about their relationship that sets alarm bells going in my head 🙊

#UFTheory — Gem 💎 (@XxgemidodgerxX) March 1, 2021

Liz’s dad killed him (could be by accident) but Liz was probably the mastermind in covering it up. The mum knows. I also thinks Liz knows where the rest of him is. #UFTheory — Nathan Cook (Nace) (@Nace27) March 1, 2021

Liz's mum played by Sheila Hancock said " i could tell you somethings about our Elizabeth that would make your hair turn grey" i wonder what secrets she knows about Liz 🤔 liz looked the most shocked about the news announcement #Un4gotten #Unforgotten #UFTheory — Chloe Stothers (@CSRizzoli23) March 1, 2021

What are the fan theories after episode two?

After episode two, fans promoted Liz Baildon and her bed-bound mother, Eileen, up to prime suspects.

One viewer said: “Liz’s mum played by Sheila Hancock said ‘I could tell you somethings about our Elizabeth that would make your hair turn grey”. I wonder what secrets she knows about Liz.

“Liz looked the most shocked about the news announcement.”

Read more: Unforgotten series four fans beg for Line Of Duty crossover after ‘bent coppers’ theory

Another surmised: “Liz’s dad killed him (could be by accident) but Liz was probably the mastermind in covering it up.

“The mum knows. I also think Liz knows where the rest of him is.”