Unforgotten series four fans have come up with a novel way to help hunt down the killer of Matthew Walsh – they want a character from BBC crime drama Line Of Duty to make an appearance.

Viewers are hooked on the ITV show, and all of the suspects have connections to the police force.

However, after last night’s revelation that two of the four suspects are serving police officers, viewers smell a bent copper.

And they think there’s only one man for the job… Ted Hastings.

Cassie has her work cut out to find out who did it (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the new episode form series four of Unforgotten?

In last night’s episode (Monday March 1) DCI Cassie Stewart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) continued to investigate the murder of Matthew Walsh.

Four main suspects are all in play, all with connections to the police force.

But last night two of them – Liz Baildon (Susan Lynch) and Ram Sidhu (Phaldut Sharma) – were revealed to still be working in the force.

And this led viewers to wonder whether one – or both of them – were bent coppers.

The very mention of bent coppers caused viewers to call for Line Of Duty character and head of the AC-12 anti-corruption unit, Superintendent Ted Hastings, to come in and sort things out.

Mother of god! Get Ted in!

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Someone call Ted Hastings. We’ve got a bent copper here #Unforgotten.”

Another said: “Someone get AC-12 in to help #Unforgotten.”

A third commented: “Bent coppers?? I think we know exactly what (or should I say who) this case needs… #Unforgotten.”

Bent coppers?? I think we know exactly what (or should I say who) this case needs…

Finally, a fourth wrote: “Corruption within the police force in #Unforgotten?

“You’ll need to call Ted Hastings from #LineOfDuty – his team will be relentless and sort this case even historical ones.”

When will Line Of Duty start?

While the prospect of Ted Hastings sniffing out bent coppers in Unforgotten is a stretch, there is good news for Line Of Duty fans.

The BBC has confirmed that series six of the hit crime drama will begin on Sunday March 21.

In a teaser trailer, it showed Ted (played by Adrian Dunbar) bellow through a megaphone: “This is Superintendent Hastings, you’ll be treated fairly with the full protection of the law.”

Who he’s shouting at is still a mystery, but fans think DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) could be in trouble.