The Undoing came to a dramatic climax on Sky Atlantic on Monday night (November 30 2020) – but we were left with some serious questions about what happened at the end.

The Undoing episode six was entitled The Bloody Truth for good reason – we finally discovered the grim reality about who murdered Elena Alves and why…

Here’s five things that didn’t make sense in the season finale.

***Warning: spoilers from episode six ahead***

Jonathan Fraser and his defence lawyer Haley Fitzgerald in The Undoing (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

The Undoing episode six: what happens?

Gabriel Alves took to the stand for the defence in a tense and emotional court case.

As a last resort, Grace agrees to take the stand, too.

She promises her husband Jonathan Fraser and his defence attorney Haley Fitzgerald that she will be a good character witness for him.

In fact, she exposes Jonathan for what he really is – a sociopath more than capable of murder.

When the testimonies end, it’s clear Jonathan is guilty.

The next day, a deranged Jonathan abducts his son Henry.

The police embark on a high-speed chase after Jonathan, but he is eventually caught and arrested.

Q1: Why didn’t Jonathan dispose of the hammer?

At the end of the trial, when Jonathan’s guilt was undeniable, he blames his attorney.

He spits: “Grace [bleeped] us and you let it happen.”

However, his ruthless attorney replies: “You didn’t get rid of the hammer. How stupid can you get!”

Haley spoke for all of us when she said this. Why didn’t Jonathan just throw the hammer in the river or bury it?

Instead, he left it in the firepit at the beach house to be found by his son Henry.

Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser in The Undoing (Credit: Niko Tavernise/HBO)

Q2: Why did Henry keep the hammer?

Henry found the bloodied hammer and put it in the dishwasher – twice! – to destroy the evidence.

Realising his dad’s guilt, he cleaned the weapon thoroughly and hid it in his room.

Again, why didn’t the boy just throw the hammer in one of the rivers around Manhattan?

If Grace had not found the hammer in his violin case, she wouldn’t have found out the truth, and Jonathan would have walked free (which is what Henry wanted).

Q3: Why is the ending different in the book?

The TV series is based on the book called You Should Have Known, written by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

In the bestselling novel, Jonathan’s guilt is obvious from the start.

At the beginning of the story, he’s already on the run and has even confessed to the murder in a letter to Grace.

He is eventually captured by Interpol and extradited back to the United States.

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman star as Jonathan and Grace Fraser in The Undoing (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Q4: How was Jonathan able to abduct Henry?

After a disastrous day in court, Jonathan knew his freedom was about to end.

However, the disgraced doctor was able to walk away from the court room and go home – where he continued to message his son Henry and organise a meet up for the next morning.

In the morning, Henry met up with his dad, and his dad promptly abducted him.

Jonathan did not arrive in court and Henry wasn’t in school, prompting a high-speed police chase through New York.

But why didn’t someone walk Henry to school or keep an eye on his text messages?

Surely it was obvious by this point that Jonathan was dangerous and more than capable of kidnapping his own son!

Q5: How was Haley Fitzgerald allowed to question Miguel Alves?

One of the more uncomfortable scenes in episode six was when Haley Fitzgerald called Miguel Alves up for questioning.

Miguel was subjected to an interrogation that made the poor boy weep.

Tears from a teenager who had recently battled cancer and whose own mother had been murdered.

Surely that would not have been allowed in a real court of law?

Poor Miguel was questioned about his authenticity as an alibi for his dad, as well as having to answer questions about whether his parents argued.

Harsh!

