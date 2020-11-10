The Undoing Episode 3: Who killed Elena? Top fan theories

Viewers’ theories on who killed Elena have shifted after watching The Undoing episode 3.

The series, airing on HBO in the US and on Sky and Now TV for UK viewers, revolves around the murder of Elena Alves and isn’t short of potential suspects.

Earlier in the series, therapist Grace (Nicole Kidman) met Elena (Matilda De Angelis).

Elena seemed to be obsessed with her and the pair ended up kissing at a charity event.

Grace’s husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) was a prime suspect as he disappeared off the scene following Elena’s death.

Jonathan no longer a top suspect

Before The Undoing episode three, all eyes were understandably on Jonathan. He lost his job at the hospital where he worked because of an affair he had with Elena, whose baby daughter we now know is his.

Fearing for his family, claiming Elena was “obsessed” with him.

What happened in episode three?

In last night’s instalment, Grace’s dad Franklin (Donald Sutherland) looked especially shifty.

At one point, viewers saw him lurking near Elena’s old apartment, where he watched her husband Fernando with the baby.

Grace’s own innocence was also thrown into question.

She went to the police, demanding to see CCTV footage from the night Elena was murdered.

The cops showed her footage recorded a block from the crime scene that showed Grace walking across the street – well and truly putting her in with the top suspects.

My theory is that Grace did it! She killed the mistress.

With the six-part drama now at its halfway point, who do viewers think is the murderer?

Viewers share their theories

Some think Grace is definitely the killer.

One said: “My theory of #theundoing is that Grace did it, framed her husband to get dad’s money to hire a very good lawyer to ‘muck’ things up.”

Another agreed: “#TheUndoing my theory is that Grace did it! She killed the mistress.”

A third said: “#TheUndoing #TheUndoingHBO my theory. Nicole Kidman killed the mistress and she is framing Hugh Grant.”

My theory of #theundoing is that Grace did it, framed her husband to get dads money to hire a very good lawyer to “muck” things up. This way both get cleared. OR Elena murdered herself.. I don’t know anymore 🤣 — Rosalia Kouros (@RosaliaaKouros) November 9, 2020

#TheUndoing my theory is the Grace did it! She killed the mistress. SMH no man is worth jail time. pic.twitter.com/3spqzH0jS1 — 𝔏𝔞 ℌ𝔢𝔯𝔪𝔦𝔱 (@HausOfHermit) November 9, 2020

For some, Grace’s son Henry might have done it.

Someone tweeted: “My theory on #TheUndoing: the son found out the dad was having an affair, killed the girl, the dad knows the son killed her and is trying to protect him.”

My theory on #TheUndoing : the son found out the dad was having an affair, killed the girl, the dad knows the son killed her and is trying to protect him. — Janae Shavers (@ssjanae) November 9, 2020

Others suspect Franklin, Grace’s dad, after his odd behaviour near Elena’s home.

A viewer tweeted: “Franklin. He knew something wasn’t right with Jonathan and why go to the victim’s house?”

A second put: “@HBO New theory. Franklin killed Elena. #TheUndoing #TheUndoingHBO.”

After the 3rd ep of #TheUndoing my suspects are

1.Sylvia.Did not like the looks between her & Jonathan. If he was unfaithful once why not twice?

2.Franklin.He knew something wasn't right with Jonathan & why go2 the victim's house?

3.Grace.But it's like they want us 2suspect her. — Rose🌹 (@rosilleri) November 9, 2020

What is lawyer Sylvia hiding?

For others, lawyer Sylvia could be hiding something.

“Just catching up #TheUndoing,” said one. “There’s something fishy about Grace’s lawyer friend, Sylvia.”

Another who also suspects Franklin offered a theory on Sylvia too, and thinks she might be involved with Jonathan.

They tweeted: “Sylvia. Did not like the looks between her and Jonathan. If he was unfaithful once, why not twice?”

Just catching up #TheUndoing

There’s something fishy about Grace’s lawyer friend, Sylvia. — Gribbs (@gribbs43) November 10, 2020

The Undoing continues next Monday at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

