The Umbrella Academy recap – what happened in series 1 and 2 of Netflix drama?

The Umbrella Academy is returning for season 3, so here’s our recap of seasons 1 and 2.

The Netflix show made its debut in 2019 and became a big hit for the streamer.

It’s based on the subversive comic book series by Gabriel Bá and My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way.

Between seasons 2 and 3, Elliot Page announced on Instagram that he is a trans man.

He previously played the female character Vanya Hargreeves on the show.

However, Netflix announced that the character would also be trans, and the actor is now playing the role of Viktor Hargreeves in season 3.

Here’s everything you need to remember before diving into The Umbrella Academy season 3.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has returned! (Credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy recap: Everything you need to know

Since the show began, the Hargreeves siblings have been doing their best to prevent the apocalypse from happening.

Sadly they failed and, in the season 1 finale, Vanya released energy that dislodged fragments of the moon into the Earth and ends the world.

To prevent this from happening, season 2 saw the siblings travel back in time using Five’s powers.

However, they ended up decades further back than expected. In 1963 to be exact, in Dallas, around the time of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Another apocalypse event then ensued.

Diego used the Commission’s Infinite Switchboard to see into the future.

As a result, he sparked a chain of events that culminated with JFK managing to avoid being assassinated and altering the course of history.

A nuclear war ensued, and it was once again up to the siblings to set right what was wrong.

Believed to be a Russian spy, Vanya was captured and tortured by the FBI.

The Umbrella Academy recap: How did Vanya discover her power?

In response, her powers grew and threatened to destroy the world.

However, Ben entered her mind and convinced her that she was still loved, and she managed to take control of her power and prevent the world from ending

As a result, JFK was once again assassinated, and history resumed its known timeline.

However, this was tinged with sadness for Vanya because ghost Ben was no longer able to return to the living world.

After completing his final purpose, he disintegrated in front of her.

What happened in seasons 1 and 2? (Credit: Netflix)

What’s different for season 3?

Now, this is where it gets even more complicated.

First of all, The Umbrella Academy is now called The Sparrow Academy.

The season two finale saw a huge shift happen to the show.

Viewers watched as Hargreeves siblings battled with The Handler, her adopted daughter Lila, and The Commission.

The siblings ended up winning the battle.

They then used The Commission’s time-travelling briefcases to take them from 1963 back to 2019.

However, there was a major catch.

They returned to a timeline where The Umbrella Academy has a different name.

It’s also filled with an entirely new group of superheroes being trained by the now-alive Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on Wednesday June 22 for season 3.

