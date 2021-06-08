The Umbrella Academy season 3’s episode titles have been revealed – and they tease major things for the Hargreeves children going forward.

At the end of season two, the family returned from 1960s Dallas to discover a far different world than the one they left behind.

After messing with the timeline, their world seemingly no longer exists – and in their place stands The Sparrow Academy, seven new superheroes taken in by their cruel-hearted adopted father.

But that’s just the start of their problems, as the effects of them staying in the past for so long begins to take effect.

The Umbrella Academy are in a whole heap of trouble this season (Credit: Netflix)

As part of Netflix’s Geek Week, showrunner Steve Blackman gave the first clues on what’s to come from the top-secret show – in particular the episode names.

What’s to come? Here’s the list, see if you can figure them out.

What are the episode titles?

The upcoming ten episodes are:

Meet The Family

World’s Biggest Ball Of Twine

Pocket Full Of Lightning

Kugelblitz

Kindest Cut

Marigold

Auf Wiedersehen

Wedding At the End Of The World

Oblivion

Steve Blackman says the names do contain teasers of what’s to come – with comic book references to dig into for super fans.

In particular, there’s ‘Marigold’ – which refers to the balls of light which seemingly created the superheroes in the first place.

What’s next for Vanya and Diego (Credit: Netflix)

When is The Umbrella Academy season 3 released?

The release date for season three hasn’t been revealed just yet.

However, filming for the show in Toronto, Canada, is already well underway.

It’s expected the show will drop towards the end of this year.

So plenty of time to read up on the comic books and binge the first two seasons again!

The Umbrella Academy is available now on Netflix.

