The actor formerly known as Ellen Page is now a man after coming out as trans – but will Elliot Page still play Vanya in The Umbrella Academy after transitioning?

Canadian Elliot, 33, has been appearing on TV since he was 10 years old.

He is best known for his performances in 2007 film Juno and 2010 hit film Inception.

Elliot Page (credited as Ellen Page) in The Umbrella Academy season two (Credit: The Umbrella Academy)

Elliot, credited as Ellen, has played Vanya Hargreeves from 2019 until the present day in Netflix success story The Umbrella Academy.

Will Elliot Page still play Vanya in The Umbrella Academy?

Elliot Page will still play Vanya in The Umbrella Academy.

After Elliot came out as transgender, it was reported that he would continue his role as Vanya in the show.

Netflix will update his name across the service.

A source told Variety: “Vanya is a cisgender woman whose superpower involves unleashing force through the use of sound.

“There are no plans to change the character’s gender.”

When did Elliot announce he was transgender?

Elliot, previously known as Ellen Page, publicly came out as a transgender male on Tuesday (December 1 2020).

He told his social media followers: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Is Elliot gay?

The actor has been married to dancer Emma Portner, 26, since 2018.

He publicly came out as gay in 2014.

Elliot Page will continue to play Vanya in The Umbrella Academy after transitioning (Credit: Netflix)

When is The Umbrella Academy back?

The quirky series about a family of adopted superheroes has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

The second series ended in July.

In November, Netflix confirmed the show had been renewed for a third season.

The Umbrella Academy will return to Netflix with a third series in 2021.

