Sheridan Smith stars as troubled teacher Jenna in Channel 5 drama The Teacher.

The four-part series, which is back on screens tonight (February 1), tackles a range of heavy themes after an English teacher is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old pupil.

But when it comes to her real life, Sheridan has also faced a tragedy of her own.

The Teacher star Sheridan Smith lost her brother Julian (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Teacher star Sheridan Smith on her brother’s death

Sheridan, 40, was only eight years old when her brother Julian passed away.

Julian, who shared a close bond with his younger sister, lost his battle with cancer at the age of 18.

Despite his heartbreaking death, Sheridan has always been determined to live her life to the fullest.

The star dealt with her grief by throwing herself into dance classes and drama lessons at school.

At the age of 16, Sheridan set her sights on London.

She previously told Red Magazine in 2013: “I went through my teens confused and angry about what had happened. Moving away helped. I threw myself into work. I wanted to make them proud of me.”

Sheridan in Channel 5’s The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

Sheridan’s work ethic

And her incredible work ethic hasn’t changed.

The Channel 5 star admitted that her brother’s death has only made her work harder.

She explained: “His death has made me want to live, to grab every opportunity. For his sake. The fact that I have these chances and he didn’t, he was taken away so young.

It does teach you to grab life

“You wouldn’t wish loss on someone, but it does teach you to grab life.”

Meanwhile, Sheridan also opened up about Julian in her ITV documentary Becoming Mum.

Discussing her brother’s cancer battle, she said: “I remember lots of happy memories of me and him, he was my big big brother and I really looked up to him.

Sheridan also lost her dad Colin in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I really vividly remember the night he died and all the screaming I tried to block it out.”

Sheridan also lost her beloved father Colin following a battle with cancer.

At the time of Colin’s death in 2016, a statement was released from Sheridan’s family.

It read: “Sheridan’s much loved father sadly passed away this week.

“At this difficult time for Sheridan and her family we would ask that you please respect their privacy.”

Sheridan stars in The Teacher which airs on Channel 5, tonight, at 9pm.

