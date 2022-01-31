The Teacher star Sheridan Smith on ‘massive meltdown’ after losing her dad to cancer

The Teacher star Sheridan Smith suffered a “massive meltdown” when her dad tragically died.

Sheridan, 40, lost her dad Colin in 2016 following his battle with cancer.

During an ITV documentary in 2018, Sheridan had opened up about the death of her dad and admitted at the time that she had “lost it a bit”.

Sheridan suffered a meltdown following her dad’s death in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did The Teacher star Sheridan Smith say?

She said in ITV’s Sheridan Smith: Coming Home in 2018: “I kind of lost it a bit after [my dad] died.

“I’ve come out the other side now and I need to get it all out through my music.

“Especially in the public, it looks like I’ve moaned about everything with my Dad dying but that’s not the case, I just had a massive meltdown.”

Sheridan lost her father to cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan added: “As soon as my Dad got that diagnosis it was like ‘I’m not leaving your side, I’m not leaving you!’ and my mum was like, ‘Well, you’ve got to get back, you’ve got the show, you can’t let people down’ and rightly so.

“I know what she is saying, people had bought tickets a year in advance and I hate letting people down.”

At the time, Sheridan was due to perform in her musical Funny Girl.

Sheridan admitted: “I just thought ‘I want to be sat with my dad’, sat on his chair cuddling him. I ran away from that, I ran away from that situation.”

Sheridan Smith in her latest drama, The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

However, she struggled to perform and dropped out of the musical for the rest of the run.

At the time of Colin’s death in 2016, a statement was released from Sheridan’s family.

It read: “Sheridan’s much loved father sadly passed away this week.

“At this difficult time for Sheridan and her family we would ask that you please respect their privacy.”

Sheridan stars in The Teacher which airs on Channel 5, tonight, at 9pm.

