Sheridan Smith has opened up about her struggles with ‘mum guilt’ with baby son Billy.

Acting star Sheridan, 40, admitted she prefers to take the tot wherever she is, including on jobs.

Sheridan also revealed she could cut back on work if it prevents her from seeing her little boy.

Sheridan Smith gave birth to baby son Billy in May 2020 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What has Sheridan Smith revealed about her relationship with her son?

Speaking to OK!, telly drama star Sheridan reflected on how she has got pulled too deeply into characters’ emotions.

However, since having Billy, she said she finds it easier to switch off and focus on him.

Sheridan, soon to be seen in The Teacher on Channel 5, also said she loves to keep busy – but her son is now her priority.

She also noted how TV companies can make arrangements for young children to be with a parent during production.

‘He’s my little shadow’

However, Sheridan insisted that her little one comes first.

She said: “If work meant I couldn’t see Billy I’d probably cut back, but I love working and sometimes I’m better when I’m working because it keeps my mind focused.”

The Four Lives actress added Billy is ‘the best thing to happen to her’. She also added she will be happy as long as he can be with her while she works.

“I try to take him everywhere with me, he’s like my little shadow,” Sheridan explained.

Sheridan admitted she struggles with “mum guilt” (Credit: Channel 5)

Nonetheless, Sheridan acknowledge she feels ‘mum guilt’ when it isn’t possible for Billy to be with her.

She also expressed a hope that Billy will understand that Sheridan always has him in mind.

Asked if she struggles, Sheridan replied: “I do, but when Billy gets to a certain age he’ll know that Mummy is doing it for him. I’m home now for a few months and I haven’t left his side, which is amazing.”

