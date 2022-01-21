The Teacher with Sheridan Smith on Channel 5 is due on our screens very, very soon and forgive us if we get a bit carried away – it looks very edge-of-your-seat.

And now the channel has dropped the first trailer for the psychological drama and it looks tense to say the least.

So when’s it coming?

Sheridan stars as Jenna in The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

What is The Teacher with Sheridan Smith all about?

The four-part drama stars 40-year-old Sheridan as Jenna Garvey, a popular teacher with a chaotic private life.

Her world turns upside down when she’s accused of sleeping with her young pupil, Kyle, after a night out.

Read more: Here are the top TV dramas you’ll be watching in 2022, starring Jamie Dornan, Sheridan Smith and Emily Blunt

However, there’s a wrinkle.

With no memory of the night in question, Jenna’s only hope of clearing her name lies in uncovering the truth about a dark event in her past that returns to haunt her.

Sounds like a very controversial psychological drama. Stand by to be gripped!

Sheridan couldn’t wait to work with Kelvin (Credit: Channel 5)

What did Sheridan think about working with Kelvin?

With the likes of Kelvin Fletcher, Sharon Rooney and former Corrie star Ian Puleston Davies appearing alongside Sheridan, there are plenty of recognisable names to look out for.

In fact, Sheridan couldn’t wait to work with Kelvin.

“I hadn’t worked with Kelvin, but I championed him on Strictly and I’d seen him on Emmerdale for years, I always thought he was a great actor,” she says.

“He’s a really nice guy and Jenna has a really complex relationship with his character.

“She so lost, she’s craving love but in all the wrong places and he’s a married man.”

Not long now for The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

When is The Teacher on Channel 5?

The brand-new drama series is only around the corner.

Starting on Channel 5 on Monday January 31, it will be stripped across the week.

Read more: Teacher starring Sheridan Smith and Kelvin Fletcher: What is it about and when is it on Channel 5?

That means that a new episode will appear each day from Monday to Thursday.

Prepare to be on the edge of your seats!